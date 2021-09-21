What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Here's what the winners of the Great British Bake Off get. Picture: Channel 4

Is there a cash prize for winning Great British Bake Off and what do the contestants get? Here's what we know...

The Great British Bake Off is back on screens with a whole new bunch of hopefuls.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to give their expert verdict on the bakes, while Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be providing some light comic relief.

And GBBO may have just started, but we’re already thinking about who could be crowned champion of the 12th series of the show.

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn. Picture: Channel 4

But what do the winners of the Great British Bake Off actually get? Here’s what we know...

There isn’t actually a prize for winning Bake Off but the final star baker does receive the flowers and cake stand from Prue and Paul.

Martha Collison, who reached the quarter-finals of Bake Off in 2014, previously told Barrelhouse: “Everyone is so surprised and thinks there must be some secret cash, but all we really get is a bunch of flowers and a cake stand.

“But then, you also kind of become a national treasure just by doing it because everyone in Britain loves the Bake Off so much.”

Despite there being no cash prize, the series has catapulted many of the stars into long and successful careers in cooking.

Arguably the most successful Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain was crowned the champion in 2015.

She is now thought to be worth around £3.7million thanks to her TV appearances.

The star has presented a string of series’ over the years, including Nadia Bakes, The Big Family Cooking Showdown and also appeared as a panellist on Loose Women.

She has also written her own books and regularly appears on many shows such as The One Show and Loose Women.

Winner of the 2012 series, John Whaite has also gone on to bag cooking slots on shows such as This Morning and Lorraine.

Like many of his fellow Bake Off winners, John has released a string of cookbooks.

Candice Brown from the 2016 series is thought to be worth a whopping £1million after she left her job as a PE teacher.

The Bake Off star has appeared on TV shows such as Loose Women and Dancing on Ice, as well as releasing her own cookbooks.