Who is Chigs? The Great British Bake Off contestant's age, job and family revealed

21 September 2021, 19:30

Chigs taught himself how to bake during lockdown and is now appearing on the biggest baking show in the UK
Chigs taught himself how to bake during lockdown and is now appearing on the biggest baking show in the UK. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meet one of the Great British Bake Off contestants of 2021, Chigs, who only learnt to bake during lockdown 2021.

The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens on Tuesday, September 21, and we cannot wait for the 12 new bakers to take to the tent.

Among the contestants is Chigs, a sales manager from Leicestershire who has his eyes on the prize after taking up baking in lockdown.

Chigs will join his fellow contestants each week to bake for Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, attempting to impress them with his signature, technical, and show stopper challenges.

From his job, to his age and how to follow him on social media, here's everything you need to know.

Chigs is a 40-year-old sales manager from Leicestershire
Chigs is a 40-year-old sales manager from Leicestershire. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Chigs?

Chigs is 40-years-old.

Where is Chigs from and what is his job?

Chigs is putting his career in sales management on hold as he competes to become the next Great British Bake Off winner.

The contestant lives in Leicestershire.

What do we know about Chigs' baking style?

Shockingly, it wasn't until last year that Chigs started baking.

While he has always loved food, he didn't start creating his own creations until lockdown in 2020 where he taught himself how to bake through online videos.

Since then, he has become the master of complex bakes and intricate chocolate work.

Is Chigs married and does he have any children?

As far as we can tell, Chigs is a single man.

He does, however, have nephews who he loves spending time with.

When he's not working or baking, Chigs also likes activities such as bouldering, skydiving and trekking.

Chigs will start his Bake Off journey next week when the show kicks off
Chigs will start his Bake Off journey next week when the show kicks off. Picture: Channel 4

How can I follow Chigs on Instagram?

Chigs can be followed on @thelatebloomeruk.

