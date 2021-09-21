Who is Giuseppe? The Great British Bake Off contestant's age, job and family revealed

21 September 2021, 19:30

Giuseppe is an engineer from Bristol
Giuseppe is an engineer from Bristol. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Giuseppe Dell'Anno is among the 12 new contestants entering the Bake Off tent for the twelfth series of the hit baking show.

The Great British Bake Off is back and ready to show judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith what he is made of is Giuseppe Dell'Anno.

Giuseppe is one of the 12 contestants hoping to bake their way to the title of winner over the next ten weeks.

However, he'll have to battle through countless signature, technical and show-stopper rounds in order to get there.

As he strives to impress the judges with his bakes, here's everything we know about the Bristolian.

Giuseppe will be battling 11 other contestants for the title of star baker every week
Giuseppe will be battling 11 other contestants for the title of star baker every week. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Giuseppe and how old is he?

Giuseppe is one of the Bake Off contestants taking part in series 12 of the show.

He is also a father, a husband and an engineer.

Giuseppe is 45-years-old.

What is Giuseppe's baking story?

Originally for Italy, Giuseppe learnt cooking from his father, a professional chef, who would always cook for the family and even bake a cake every Sunday.

When it comes to baking himself, he enjoys using Italian flavours in his creations.

Giuseppe is originally from Italy, and loves using ingredients from the country in his bakes
Giuseppe is originally from Italy, and loves using ingredients from the country in his bakes. Picture: Channel 4

Is Giuseppe married and how many children does he have?

Giuseppe lives in Bristol with his wife and their three sons.

A keen baker, Giuseppe only feeds his children homemade confectionary and nothing that has been mass produced.

Does Giuseppe have Instagram?

Yes, it looks like Giuseppe does have Instagram.

Follow him on @giuseppecooks.

