Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 line-up: Meet all the stars taking part this year

The full line up of the Great British Bake Off Celebrity special. Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

Who's on the Great British Bake Off tonight? Meet all the celebrities taking part in the Channel 4 show...

The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens this Spring, but this time it will be a bunch of celebrities hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Each week, four famous faces will be cooking in the iconic Bake Off tent, with one star in each episode awarded the coveted star baker apron.

Check out the full Celebrity Bake Off line up below:

Week one Celebrity Bake Off line up

In week one, the four celebs entering the Bake Off tent are Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley, comedian Rob Beckett, pop star Alexandra Burke and comedian Tom Allen.

Anne Marie is starring on Celebrity Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

They tackle millionaire shortbread in the Signature and a fruity tart in the Technical, before creating their pet hates in cake form for the ambitious Showstopper

Week two Celebrity Bake Off line up

Taking part in week two are Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes, actor James McAvoy, pop star Anne-Marie and comedian David Baddielt.

Who else is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off?

Other famous names on the line up are rapper Dizzee Rascal, Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle, YouTuber and rapper KSI, actor Reece Shearsmith, comedian Katherine Ryan, and Strictly winner Stacey Dooley.

comedian David Baddielt is starring on Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

Paralympian Ade Adepitan, comedian John Bishop, presenter Anneka Rice, author Philippa Perry and Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall.

After she was announced in the line up, Jade has since given fans a sneak peek at her baking skills, which leave a little to be desired.

She wrote on Instagram: “I can’t tell you how gagged I am to be on @britishbakeoff, swipe for some of my previous baking adventures.”

Some of her creations include a ‘grassy hill,’ and a unicorn cake, as she added: “If I was on Bake Off right now, I think I’d get a handshake off Paul Hollywood.”

Speaking about the return of the special show, Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4, said: "What we all need right now is more joy.

"Bake Off is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities.

"We can't promise a huge helping of baking inspiration, but we can deliver some much-needed laughs."

