Helena Bonham Carter says The Crown should warn viewers that it's fiction

Helena Bonham Carter has said The Crown should tell viewers that it's fictional. Picture: Netflix/PA

Helena - who plays Princess Margaret in The Crown - has said that viewers should be told the show isn't historically accurate.

Helena Bonham Carter has said that The Crown to remind viewers that it's fictional during its episodes, saying that they have a 'moral responsibility' to do so.

The actress, 54, who was speaking on The Crown: The Official Podcast, said: "It is dramatized.

"I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say hang on guys, it's not a drama doc, we're making a drama. They are different entities."

Helena plays Princess Margaret in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

Her words come after mounting concern that the show is painting to monarchy in a bad light, prompting Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to claim that Netflix should add a warning that some scenes are fictitious.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday: "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.

"Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, also supported calls for the show to carry a warning.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine last week, he said: "I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if at the beginning of each episode, it stated that 'This isn't true, but it is based around some real events'. Then, everyone would understand it's drama for drama's sake.

"Obviously Netflix wants to make a lot of money and that's why people are in the business of making these things.

"I worry people do think that this is gospel, and that's unfair."

