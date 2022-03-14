Holding cast: Who is in Graham Norton's new drama and where do you recognise them from?

Who is in the cast of Holding and what else have they been in? Here's everything you need to know...

Graham Norton’s bestselling novel Holding has been transformed into a four part drama for ITV.

Starring the likes of Brenda Fricker, Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Helen Behan and Pauline McLynn, it is a murder mystery with a dark sense of humour.

When the body of a local hero is discovered, Sgt PJ Collins (Conleth Hill) is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career.

Unearthing long buried secrets, PJ finally connects with the village he has tried so hard to avoid.

But who else is starring in Holding and where have you seen them before?

Conleth Hill as Sgt PJ Collins

Conleth Hill as Sgt PJ Collins in Holding. Picture: ITV

Conleth Hill, 57, is best known for his role as Varys in Game of Thrones, while he has also starred in films such as Whatever Works and Official Secrets.

He has won two Laurence Olivier Awards and received two Tony Award nominations.

Siobhan McSweeney as Brêd

Siobhan McSweeney as Brêd in Holding. Picture: ITV

Siobhán McSweeney, 42, previously played Sister Michael in Derry Girls.

She has also had roles in Extra Ordinary, Porters and The Widow and Scrubber, as well as playing a Nurse in Emmerdale.

Helen Behan as Abigail

Helen Behan as Abigail in Holding. Picture: ITV

Helen Behan, 42, is playing Abigail, but you might recognise her for starring This Is England '88 and The Virtues.

She was also named as one of Screen International's Stars of Tomorrow 2020.

Sky Yang as Stephen

Sky Yang as Stephen in Holding. Picture: ITV

Young actor Sky Yang is playing the role of Stephen in Holding.

Fairly new to the industry, he is best known for starring in Tomb Raider, Sunny and Rebel Moon.

Pauline McLynn

Pauline McLynn is starring in Holding. Picture: Alamy

Also starring in Holding is Pauline McLynn, 59, who previously played Mrs Doyle in Father Ted.

The actress also starred as Libby Croker in Shameless, Tip Haddem in Jam & Jerusalem, and Yvonne Cotton in EastEnders.

Charlene McKenna as Evelyn

Charlene McKenna as Evelyn in Holding. Picture: ITV

Playing Evelyn is Charlene Lee McKenna, 37 who first made her acting debut in 2005 as Jennifer Jackson in Pure Mule.

For her role in Raw, she won the Best Actress award at the Irish Film & Television Awards.

She has also starred in Ripper Street, Bloodlands, Single-Handed 2, Raw and Whistleblower, as well as playing Captain Swing in series five of Peaky Blinders.

Demi Isaac Oviawe as Aoife

Demi Isaac Oviawe as Aoife in Holding. Picture: ITV

Actress Demi Isaac Oviawe is best known for her role as Linda Walsh in the 2018 comedy series The Young Offenders.

She also appeared on the 2019 series of the Irish edition of Dancing with the Stars and became the fourth celebrity to be voted off.

Clinton Liberty as Linus

Clinton Liberty as Linus in Holding. Picture: ITV

Linus actor Clinton Liberty is actually a newby when it comes to TV appearances.

He recently graduated from The Lir, Dublin, where he bagged a first class degree.

You might recognise him for starring in Normal People, while his other credits include Smother and feature film Touchdown.

Brenda Fricker as Mrs Meany

Brenda Fricker as Mrs Meany in Holding. Picture: ITV

You might recognise Brenda Fricker, 77, from dozens of TV and film appearances over the past 60 years.

Some credits include The Field, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Angels in the Outfield, Inside I'm Dancing and Albert Nobbs (2011).

She also became the first Irish actress to win an Academy Award, for the Best Supporting Actress for the biopic My Left Foot in 1990.

Gary Shelford as Anthony Riordan

Gary Shelford as Anthony Riordan in Holding. Picture: ITV

Gary Shelford is best known for starring in shows such as EastEnders, The Lock-in and The Scampi Trail.

His other credits include TV series Collateral, as well as ITV’s Belgravia.

Calum Rea as Cathal

Calum Rea as Cathal in Holding. Picture: ITV

Calum Rea is playing little boy Cathal in Holding and this is his first acting role.

