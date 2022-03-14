Holding episode guide: How many episodes are there of Graham Norton's drama?

How many episodes are there of Holding on ITV and what days is it on?

Graham Norton’s best selling novel, Holding has now been made into a brand new ITV drama.

Set in the fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, the show is seen through its real characters, who each have their own secrets.

The series quickly turns into a murder mystery, which unfolds with a touch of dark humour.

There are four episodes of Holding, which are all one hour long.

It begins on Monday, March 14 at 9pm, and will then air weekly for the next month.

After each episode has aired, it will then be available to catch up on the ITV Hub.

The novel was originally released back in 2016, with the adaptation directed by Kathy Burke and written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan.

Holding episode guide:

The drama is set to unfold when the body of a local man is found and Sergeant PJ Collins is called on to solve the crime.

​​A synopsis reads: "Local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins is a gentle man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. He is one of life’s outsiders, lovable, but lonely and a bit rubbish at his job.

"When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. Unearthing long buried secrets, PJ finally connects with the village he has tried so hard to avoid.

Conleth Hill will play PJ Collins, while the cast also includes the likes of Brenda Fricker, Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Helen Behan and Pauline McLynn.

Other stars you can expect to see are Clinton Liberty, Amy Conroy, Olwen Fouéré, Eleanor Tiernan, Gary Shelford, Lochlann Ó’Meárain, Sky Yang Demi Issac Oviawe and Norma Sheahan.

Episode one - Monday, March 14

Synopsis: “When human remains are found in a sleepy Irish village, Sergeant PJ Collins finally has a genuine mystery to solve. As the discovery ripples through the community, it threatens to expose decades of secrets.”