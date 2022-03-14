Holding episode guide: How many episodes are there of Graham Norton's drama?

14 March 2022, 15:00

How many episodes are there of Holding on ITV and what days is it on?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Graham Norton’s best selling novel, Holding has now been made into a brand new ITV drama.

Set in the fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, the show is seen through its real characters, who each have their own secrets.

The series quickly turns into a murder mystery, which unfolds with a touch of dark humour.

But how many episodes are there of Holding and when is it on ITV?

Holding is on ITV this March
Holding is on ITV this March. Picture: ITV

How many episodes of Holding are there?

There are four episodes of Holding, which are all one hour long.

It begins on Monday, March 14 at 9pm, and will then air weekly for the next month.

After each episode has aired, it will then be available to catch up on the ITV Hub.

The novel was originally released back in 2016, with the adaptation directed by Kathy Burke and written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan.

ITV's Holding has an incredible cast
ITV's Holding has an incredible cast. Picture: ITV

Holding episode guide:

The drama is set to unfold when the body of a local man is found and Sergeant PJ Collins is called on to solve the crime.

​​A synopsis reads: "Local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins is a gentle man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. He is one of life’s outsiders, lovable, but lonely and a bit rubbish at his job.

"When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. Unearthing long buried secrets, PJ finally connects with the village he has tried so hard to avoid.

Conleth Hill will play PJ Collins, while the cast also includes the likes of Brenda Fricker, Siobhán McSweeney, Charlene McKenna, Helen Behan and Pauline McLynn.

Holding is an adaptation of Graham Norton's book
Holding is an adaptation of Graham Norton's book. Picture: ITV

Other stars you can expect to see are Clinton Liberty, Amy Conroy, Olwen Fouéré, Eleanor Tiernan, Gary Shelford, Lochlann Ó’Meárain, Sky Yang Demi Issac Oviawe and Norma Sheahan.

Episode one - Monday, March 14

Synopsis: “When human remains are found in a sleepy Irish village, Sergeant PJ Collins finally has a genuine mystery to solve. As the discovery ripples through the community, it threatens to expose decades of secrets.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holding was filmed across Ireland

Where was ITV's Holding filmed and is Duneen a real village? Locations across Ireland revealed
The Mrs Doubtfire child stars reunited at an event in the US

Mrs Doubtfire child actors reunite 30 years on from the iconic film
See the full cast of ITV's Holding

Holding cast: Who is in Graham Norton's new drama and where do you recognise them from?
Ian Beale could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt 'in talks' to return as Ian Beale in £300,000 deal
Who is the grey man? We investigate

Peaky Blinders fan theories on who they 'grey man' could be

Trending on Heart

What do you see?

Cat optical illusion could reveal if you're a pessimist or optimist

Lifestyle

There could be a shortage of Easter food

Britain could be hit by Easter egg and hot cross bun shortages this year

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Bridgerton season two is just around the corner

Bridgerton season two trailer teases love triangle for Anthony
Laya has been named the UK's naughtiest pet

Laya the one-year-old puppy named UK's naughtiest pet

Lifestyle

McTerrier lost his mask after his performance

The Masked Singer chaos as contestant's mask falls off mid-song
Phillip Schofield updated This Morning viewers on the situation

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on ITV studio evacuation which took This Morning off-air

Celebrities

Vicky Pattinson has opened up about learning to love herself

Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘learning to love herself’ in new series 'No Filter'

Celebrities

A slide is being built in the tower of London

A giant slide that lands in a field of flowers is being built

Lifestyle

Grantchester was filmed in Cambridge

Where is Grantchester filmed? The real location in Cambridge revealed
A man has accidentally eaten a very lucrative creme egg

Man devastated after accidentally eating Creme Egg worth up to £10k

Lifestyle

Rupert Grint's daughter has her very own wand

Rupert Grint has introduced his daughter to Harry Potter and she has her very own wand

Celebrities

Rebecca Ryan plays Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan’s life as she leaves soap
Sandra Oh appeared on Heart Breakfast

Sandra Oh tells Heart Breakfast about filming Killing Eve finale