How much do Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield get paid for This Morning?

Holly and Phil have reportedly received a This Morning pay rise. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Holly and Phil have reportedly received a huge pay rise on This Morning - here's your need-to-know on their earnings.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present This Morning together Monday through to Thursday each week, and they have reportedly received a £130k pay rise for working an extra half an hour each day in the revamped ITV schedule.

A source told the Daily Star: "The rumour is that the amount that Holly and Phil have been given for their extra work totals more than the editor’s annual salary, believed to be around £130,000."

The presenting duo host This Morning four days a week. Picture: Shutterstock

But how much do Phillip and Holly get paid for This Morning? Here's your need-to-know:

The pay packet of the This Morning presenters was the subject of controversy recently after it was reported that Phillip was taking home £200,000 more than Holly.

Holly was said to have been earning £400,000, while Phil was taking home £600,000.

According to reports, however, ITV bosses decided to up Holly's paypacket to match Phillip's - meaning they both earned £600k.

A source told the Mirror: "It seemed ridiculous they were going to get paid the same fee for Dancing on Ice but Holly was lagging behind on This Morning.

"Quite rightly, that has now been rectified and they both earn exactly the same."

That sum together with the reported £130k pay rise they are said to have received for 2020 would mean the pair are taking home around £730,000.

Holly previously opened up about not discussing her salary with Phillip, telling The Sun: "We've never spoken about it. The thing is, it's a really difficult question to answer because I think you have to trust in your employer really.

"You have to trust that they respect you in that way, and I would hope our employer would respect me."