Phillip Schofield and Holly WIlloughby's '£130k pay rise spark This Morning pay row'

Holly and Phil's reported pay rise is said to have caused a stir. Picture: Shutterstock/Instagram

The presenters have reportedly been given a huge pay rise for working an extra half an hour on This Morning.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have reportedly caused controversy on the This Morning set after they received a £130,000 pay increase for working an extra half an hour in the revamped ITV schedule.

The duo now present This Morning from 10am each weekday, a work increase that is said to have come with a hefty pay rise.

Holly and Phil present This Morning together Monday-Thursday. Picture: Shutterstock

It has been reported that their salary increase had caused controversy behind the scenes, as other members of staff haven't received the same treatment.

A source told the Daily Star: "The rumour is that the amount that Holly and Phil have been given for their extra work totals more than the editor’s annual salary, believed to be around £130,000."

The This Morning team were victorious once again at the National Television Awards this year, scooping up the gong for Live Magazine Show for the 10th year running.

Picking up the award, Phillip and Holly shared the stage with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes for the first time since reports that there is a behind the scenes 'feud' with the presenters - particularly between Ruth and Phillip.

Holly started off the acceptance speech by saying that Phil had a 'heart of gold', and Phillip added: "Eamonn and Ruth, your Fridays are fantastic, we love you so much. You should say something too I think."

Things looked frosty between Phillip and Ruth at The NTAs last week. Picture: ITV

Phil then invited Ruth to speak for the first time, and a source later told The Sun: "Ruth has never been invited by Phil to speak during an NTAs acceptance speech before until now.

"It was clearly all staged by bosses at This Morning, but Ruth clearly bristled when Phil put his arm around her."