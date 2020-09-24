Hollyoaks recasts Ollie Morgans as Aedan Duckworth leaves

24 September 2020, 14:57

Aedan Duckworth has been recast in Hollyoaks
Aedan Duckworth has been recast in Hollyoaks. Picture: Lime Pictures/Instagram

Why will Aedan Duckworth no longer be appearing in Hollyoaks?

Hollyoaks has recast the role of Ollie Morgan after actor Aedan Duckworth unexpectedly left the soap.

Fans of the show will have seen Ollie make a speedy exit in Monday’s episode (September 21) which was filmed before lockdown.

And now it’s been confirmed that Aedan is no longer part of the cast, with a spokesperson telling Digital Spy: “Aedan Duckworth is no longer appearing in Hollyoaks and his role has been recast.”

But why did Aedan Duckworth leave and will he return? Here’s what we know...

Why did Aedan Duckworth leave Hollyoaks as Ollie Morgan?

It is currently unknown why Aedan has quit Hollyoaks, but he won’t be back on the show.

Instead, Ollie will be played by another actor when he returns later this year.

The character has been seen in the flash-forward episode, which means he will be back in Chester for the upcoming New Year storyline.

Read More: Who is Emmett J Scanlan's wife Claire Cooper? Inside their real-life Hollyoaks relationship

Earlier this week, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) was seen in a flashback revealing that he’d been to see abuser Buster Smith (Nathan Sussex) in prison.

Brody then told Ollie about Buster’s apology and the teen went to visit the evil abuser the next day.

But things didn’t go to plan when Buster said some horrific things to both Brody and Ollie.

Ollie Morgan was abused by Buster Smith in Hollyoaks
Ollie Morgan was abused by Buster Smith in Hollyoaks. Picture: Lime Pictures

Back in the present day, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) then came across a letter from Ollie which she read to his dad Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

On Tuesday (September 22), it was confirmed that Ollie had run away to his mum’s house and was then removed from the opening titles.

During his time on Hollyoaks, Aedan has featured in some huge storylines including the sexual abuse by his football coach, Buster.

He also had baby Thierry with girlfriend Brooke Hathaway, but his son was put up for adoption.

This comes after it was revealed Imran Adams has quit the show as Mitchell Deveraux, while Rachel Adedeji left earlier this year.

Now Read: When does Married at First Sight UK 2020 start?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Captain Tom's life is set to be made into a new film

Captain Tom Moore signs 'seven-figure' film deal - and wants Michael Caine to play him
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost fashion

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 could air in the UK soon

When is the next series of Married at First Sight Australia on TV?
Marrried at First Sight UK is back on our screens this autumn

When does Married at First Sight UK 2020 start?

Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper got married in September 2019

Who is Joel Dommett married to? Meet the Celebrity Karaoke Club star’s wife Hannah Cooper

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Can you still get a takeaway after 10pm?

Can you still get a takeaway after 10pm? New rules explained

Lifestyle

Would you choose this bright rainbow Christmas Tree over the traditional design?

Shoppers divided over rainbow Christmas Tree branded 'giant feather duster'

Christmas

This wedding invite has gone viral

'Outrageous' wedding invite bans face masks and offers ‘cough room’

Lifestyle

If you've been having more bad dreams lately, you're not alone

The most common nightmares in Britain revealed... and they might not mean what you think

Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed a newborn baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik baby: Couple reveal details in adorable Instagram post

Celebrities

The Jobs Support Scheme has been introduced

What is the Jobs Support Scheme and how does it work?

News