Home Alone fans are NOT happy about the new Disney reboot

Home Alone fans are not happy with this news. Picture: Shutterstock/20th century fox

By Naomi Bartram

Disney have confirmed a Home Alone reboot is in the works.

Home Alone fans are NOT happy after Disney announced they are rebooting the Christmas classic ‘for a new generation’.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the news during the Walt Disney Company’s earning call, explaining that an up-to-date version of the 1990 film franchise is being made to stream on their new service Disney+.

The original starred Macaulay Culkin as 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, a boy who is left behind from a family trip to Paris.

But bosses are yet to share any details about who will be starring as Kevin or the evil Wet Bandits but they did say it would be a reimagined version ‘for a new generation’.

Obviously, Twitter has blown up over the news, as one slammed: “Home Alone is a classic. Just leave it alone”

“#HomeAlone No, just no. And if they decide to give him a new name,” said another, while a third added: “Please Disney do not remake Home Alone & ruin it. It’s one of the all time classic films & the last thing it needs is a remake. #HomeAlone.”

And a fourth said: "A remake of Home Alone. Why are they going to ruin a classic!! Macauley Culkin is my chidhood... just leave things be pleaseeeee."

Me waking up to the news that Disney are remaking Home Alone...



LEAVE HOME ALONE ALONE! pic.twitter.com/dun25Qpd6p — Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) August 7, 2019

Home Alone is a classic. Just leave it alone pic.twitter.com/LtFv4L5uY9 — 🍀🌺 (@Aurelie_Salas) August 7, 2019

I am 100% right when i say hollywood have ran out ideas #HomeAlone pic.twitter.com/bkPC1r85wv — tonycross (@tonylfc4eva) August 7, 2019

In case you haven’t seen the film, Home Alone sees Kevin enjoy his newfound freedom after his family leave for Europe without him.

But disaster strikes when he’s targeted by two pesky burglars Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), and Kevin soon finds himself having to take drastic action using a string of booby traps.

At the time, the film earned over $470 million (£385m) worldwide, and it was followed two years later by Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

In 1997, Disney then went on to create Home Alone 3, which was slightly less successful as the film featured a whole new cast and characters.

As well as Home Alone, Disney are also planning reboots of other favourite films such as Night At The Museum, Cheaper By The Dozen and Diary Of A Wimpy Kid for their new TV service.

By the end of the first year of launch, bosses have predicted Disney+ will be home to more than 7,500 episodes of TV and 400 movies.