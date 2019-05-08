Makeup artist creates lip art that recreates film scenes from Clueless, Birdbox and Home Alone

The incredible lip and nail art has attracted thousands of likes and comments. Picture: Instagram/@ryankellymua

By Mared Parry

The American makeup artist has stunned fans with her intricate designs

Makeup artist Ryan Kelly regularly posts her incredible lip art creations, and they range from movie scenes to optical illusions and even famous works of art.

The unique recreations have gained her over 78,000 Instagram followers and 6,600 YouTube subscribers.

From 3D looks depicting Hamilton, Les Mis and even Kinky Boots to famous movie and TV scenes from Game of Thrones, Friends, Black Panther and more, Ryan has covered a giant amount of looks.

The Maryland native produces new content on the daily and we can't get enough of her creative looks.

As well as painting on her lips, Ryan also incorporates her nails and incredible nail art into her Instagram posts.

Her Home Alone creation used her fingers as Kevin's hands clutching his face, and she went the extra mile with her The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lip art, as she turned her finger and nail into a lit candle with some melted wax and a wick.

Ryan described the trouble she had creating the Sabrina nail look: "The nail, wax, and wick are real, but when I lit the wick it melted the plastic nail".

That's true dedication to the art.

The makeup artist has been creating content on YouTube for four years and does more full-face tutorials on her channel as opposed to the lip images and clips on her Instagram.