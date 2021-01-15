How long is The Cabins on for and when is the final episode?

15 January 2021, 12:37

The Cabins is airing on ITV this winter
The Cabins is airing on ITV this winter. Picture: ITV

When does The Cabins on ITV finish and how many episodes are there?

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already addicted to ITV’s brand new dating show The Cabins.

The social distancing-friendly series sees contestants attempt to find true love after moving in together on the first date and has even been compared to Love Island.

But as the show nears the end, how many episodes are left and how long is The Cabins on for?

How long is The Cabins on TV for?

ITV previously confirmed The Cabins will run for three weeks, so will air for most of January.

The Cabins contestants are forced to move in together
The Cabins contestants are forced to move in together. Picture: ITV

The series started on Monday, January 4 at 9pm and each episode is an hour long.

It's on every week night on ITV2 and episodes are made available to stream on the ITV Hub afterwards if you miss any.

Read More: Where is ITV's The Cabins filmed?

When does The Cabins finish?

The Cabins’ final episode will air on Friday 22 January 2021 at 9pm, when all the couples will leave their cosy new homes.

This will be the 15th episode of the series after a three-week run.

The is a dating show with a difference has already seen a whole host of singletons move into The Cabins in a bid to find The One.

But the twist is, they are forced to move in together just moments after meeting.

We’ve already seen plenty of romance, awkward silences and even a puppy on the show, but there’s still plenty more to come during the final week.

Speaking about the show, ITV bosses said: “Nestled together in their intimate cabins, the singletons will have quality time to really get to know their date.

"From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

“Having made it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away.”

Now Read: The Cabins voiceover: Who is presenting the new ITV dating show?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What is the new Dancing On Ice Golden Ticket twist?

What is the Dancing On Ice 'Golden Ticket' twist and what does it mean?

Dancing On Ice 2021

Darragh Ennis has hit back at claims he's been fired from The Chase

The Chase’s Darragh Ennis forced to deny he’s been sacked after fans spot he's ‘missing’ from quiz show

The Chase

Matt Evers is part of the original cast of Dancing On Ice

Dancing on Ice professional Matt Evers: Skating partner, boyfriend, age and career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2021

Does Matt Evers have a boyfriend? Everything you need to know...

Who is Matt Evers' boyfriend? Dancing On Ice star's relationship history revealed

Dancing On Ice 2021

Phoebe Dynevor has opened up about the struggles of watching Bridgerton with her family...

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor skipped past raunchy scenes while watching with Corrie star mum Sally

Trending on Heart

Poundland is back with it's £1 engagement rings

Poundland brings back £1 engagement rings in time for Valentine’s Day

Lifestyle

Would you allow a couple to bring along another couple to your wedding?

Bride stunned after couple ask to bring two plus-ones to wedding as 'they don't know anyone'

Lifestyle

Here's the exact time your children should go to bed

Children's sleep calculator works out ideal time your kids should go to bed

Lifestyle

It's a new year, which means there's a whole host of things that have caught our eye...

Lust List: What we're wishing for and treating ourselves to in January

Lifestyle

Phil offered to pay the caller's bill

Phillip Schofield offers to pay This Morning caller's £700 electricity bill