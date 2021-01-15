How long is The Cabins on for and when is the final episode?

The Cabins is airing on ITV this winter. Picture: ITV

When does The Cabins on ITV finish and how many episodes are there?

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already addicted to ITV’s brand new dating show The Cabins.

The social distancing-friendly series sees contestants attempt to find true love after moving in together on the first date and has even been compared to Love Island.

But as the show nears the end, how many episodes are left and how long is The Cabins on for?

How long is The Cabins on TV for?

ITV previously confirmed The Cabins will run for three weeks, so will air for most of January.

The Cabins contestants are forced to move in together. Picture: ITV

The series started on Monday, January 4 at 9pm and each episode is an hour long.

It's on every week night on ITV2 and episodes are made available to stream on the ITV Hub afterwards if you miss any.

When does The Cabins finish?

The Cabins’ final episode will air on Friday 22 January 2021 at 9pm, when all the couples will leave their cosy new homes.

This will be the 15th episode of the series after a three-week run.

The is a dating show with a difference has already seen a whole host of singletons move into The Cabins in a bid to find The One.

But the twist is, they are forced to move in together just moments after meeting.

We’ve already seen plenty of romance, awkward silences and even a puppy on the show, but there’s still plenty more to come during the final week.

Speaking about the show, ITV bosses said: “Nestled together in their intimate cabins, the singletons will have quality time to really get to know their date.

"From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

“Having made it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together – or call it a day and walk away.”

