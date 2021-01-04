Where is ITV's The Cabins filmed?

The Cabins is filmed in the UK. Picture: ITV

What is the location of The Cabins in the new ITV dating show? Here's what we know...

We might have missed out on summer Love Island last year, but ITV is here to save us with their brand new dating show The Cabins.

The series follows six singletons as they move into a cabin in the countryside in a bid to find The One.

But there’s a twist, because the three couples will each spend the first night together which means a whole 24 hours with no distractions.

So, as we get to know the singletons, you might be wondering where the beautiful cabins are located. Here’s what we know…

ITV has not revealed the exact location of The Cabins just yet, but we do know it is nestled in the UK somewhere.

Many viewers are also speculating that the show's cabins look remarkably similar to the luxury Hidden River Cabins in Cumbria, but this has not been confirmed.

What we do know is that each cabin boasts a hot tub, games, cosy outdoor seating and fully equipped kitchens to rustle up date-worthy treats.

This comes after ITV released the first trailer back in December which gave viewers a first look at the luxurious cabins the contestants will be staying in.

The Cabins each have their own hottub. Picture: ITV

The clip sees the potential couples meet each other for the first time as they learn about the twist.

One singleton can be seen saying: "Your face looks terrified," to which her date replies: "I am so scared right now."

Speaking about the exciting new show, Paul Mortimer, ITV's Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said: "This is a fantastic new format which challenges young people to delete the apps and attempt to date face to face, with no distractions.

"We're thrilled to be bringing this show to ITV2 viewers who will have front row seats, eavesdropping on our couples as they attempt to find true love."

