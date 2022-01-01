Who is Jamie Dornan? The Tourist star's age, marriage and net worth revealed

By Heart reporter

What is Jamie Dornan’s net worth and how many children does he have? Here’s what we know about The Tourist actor…

Jamie Dornan is back with a brand new thriller over on BBC One this New Year.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor is playing a nameless British man, who wakes up in the Australian Outback after being run off the road by a big truck.

But as he comes round in hospital, he has no memory of who he is and is left to try and figure out who he is before his enemies catch up to him.

So, who is Jamie Dornan and what do we know about his family life? Find out everything…

Jamie Dornan is starring in The Tourist on BBC One. Picture: BBC

How old is Jamie Dornan and where is he from?

James Dornan was born May 1, 1982 making him 39-years-old.

He was born in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland, and grew up in the suburbs of Belfast.

His mum, Lorna, tragically died from pancreatic cancer when Dornan was 16, while his dad Jim Dornan passed away from complications related to coronavirus in March 2020.

The actor has two older sisters, Liesa and Jessica, and attended and boarded at Methodist College Belfast.

His love of performing started young and he was a member of Belfast's youth amateur drama group, Holywood Players.

After dropping out of Teesside University, Jamie moved to London in 2002 to train as an actor and worked in a pub in Knightsbridge for six months before starting his modeling career.

Jamie Dornan moved to London after dropping out of University. Picture: Alamy

What is Jamie Dornan’s height?

Jamie is thought to be around 180cm or 5 ft 10.

He began acting in 2006 when he played Sheriff Graham Humbert in the series Once Upon a Time.

The star then went on to play serial killer Paul Spector in the crime drama series The Fall, which won him the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Actor in Television.

Many people will recognise Jamie for played Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, while he has also had film roles in Anthropoid, The Siege of Jadotville, A Private War and Belfast.

Is Jamie Dornan married and does he have children?

Jamie Dornan is married to English actress and singer-songwriter Amelia Warner after they met in 2010.

Jamie Dornan met his wife Amelia in 2010. Picture: Alamy

The pair got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot in 2013.

Opening up about his relationship with Amelia, Jamie previously told the Belfast Telegraph: "I was smitten with her from the start, I really was. I’m more in love with her today than I was at the start."

Jamie and Amelia have three daughters together, but like to keep their family life out of the spotlight.

Speaking about being a dad, Jamie previously told the Sunday Times Magazine: "Being a dad is the best. I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by."

He has since told the Independent: "Nothing has really changed in our lives since Fifty Shades.

"The biggest change for us was having kids. We now live in the Cotswolds, rather than London.

"We are very removed from all the hype. I don’t see that stuff in the papers."

Jamie previously dated Keira Knightley for two years after they met at an Asprey photoshoot, but they split in 2005.

What is Jamie Dornan’s net worth?

As of 2021, Jamie Dornan is worth around $14 million (£10.4million).

He is said to own houses in the Cotswold and in Hollywood Hills, California.

The star has made most of his money through modelling work, previously being hired by the likes of Hugo Boss, Dior Homme, and Calvin Klein.