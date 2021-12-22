The first Masked Singer UK clues as 12 new mystery celebs get into costume

The Masked Singer returns on New Year's Day. Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer panels have teased some clues about the characters taking part in the new series.

The Masked Singer will be back on our screens *very* soon, and we're so excited to don our detective hats once again.

The ITV series will return for season three on January 1 2022, and will once again see 12 mystery celebs perform a song for a live audience and panel while dressed in bizarre costumes.

Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross will all return for the new series, and will be once again tasked with guessing who is behind each mask.

The costumes this year are Chandelier, Rockhopper, Panda, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Bagpipes, Poodle, Traffic Cone, Robobunny, Mushroom, Snow Leopard and Firework - and we won't find out which celeb each is until they are eliminated.

Joel Dommett, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross will return for the new series. Picture: ITV

However, the panel, along with host Joel Dommett, have now offered a few clues and hints about some of the contestants...

Mo Gilligan revealed that one of Doughnuts' performances left him in stitches, which could potentially hint that they are a comedian.

He said: "There was one performance that Doughnuts did that I really could not stop laughing at and people are really going to enjoy it at home. I thought it was so funny.

Could Doughnuts be a comedian? Picture: ITV

"It’s hard to explain without giving anything away but you will know the moment when you see it on the show. I couldn’t stop laughing."

Joel said that Panda was one of his favourite ever contestants, saying: "Panda is just really brilliant, they really get involved in the character, they bring so much to it.

Panda was a popular contestant. Picture: ITV

"They are one the best characters on the show ever, they are brilliant."

Davina also said of Rockhopper: "Rockhopper did a performance that was so lovely and afterwards we could see that Rockhopper was actually crying after their performance."