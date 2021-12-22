The first Masked Singer UK clues as 12 new mystery celebs get into costume

22 December 2021, 15:17 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 15:30

The Masked Singer returns on New Year's Day
The Masked Singer returns on New Year's Day. Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer panels have teased some clues about the characters taking part in the new series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Masked Singer will be back on our screens *very* soon, and we're so excited to don our detective hats once again.

The ITV series will return for season three on January 1 2022, and will once again see 12 mystery celebs perform a song for a live audience and panel while dressed in bizarre costumes.

Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross will all return for the new series, and will be once again tasked with guessing who is behind each mask.

The costumes this year are Chandelier, Rockhopper, Panda, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Bagpipes, Poodle, Traffic Cone, Robobunny, Mushroom, Snow Leopard and Firework - and we won't find out which celeb each is until they are eliminated.

Joel Dommett, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross will return for the new series
Joel Dommett, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross will return for the new series. Picture: ITV

However, the panel, along with host Joel Dommett, have now offered a few clues and hints about some of the contestants...

Mo Gilligan revealed that one of Doughnuts' performances left him in stitches, which could potentially hint that they are a comedian.

He said: "There was one performance that Doughnuts did that I really could not stop laughing at and people are really going to enjoy it at home. I thought it was so funny.

Could Doughnuts be a comedian?
Could Doughnuts be a comedian? Picture: ITV

"It’s hard to explain without giving anything away but you will know the moment when you see it on the show. I couldn’t stop laughing."

Joel said that Panda was one of his favourite ever contestants, saying: "Panda is just really brilliant, they really get involved in the character, they bring so much to it.

Panda was a popular contestant
Panda was a popular contestant. Picture: ITV

"They are one the best characters on the show ever, they are brilliant."

Davina also said of Rockhopper: "Rockhopper did a performance that was so lovely and afterwards we could see that Rockhopper was actually crying after their performance."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Will Emily in Paris return for season three? Here's what we know...

Will there be a season three of Emily in Paris? Here's what the cast have said...
Chrishell and Jason have announced their split

Chrishell Stause confirms she split from Jason Oppenheim because he doesn't want kids

Celebrities

Lucas has returned for season two of the Netflix show

Who plays Gabriel in Emily in Paris?

Get to know Emily in Paris newcomer Lucien

Who plays Alfie in Emily in Paris? Get to know Lucien Laviscount

Celebrities

Emily in Paris is back for season two

How many episodes of Emily in Paris season two are there?

Trending on Heart

This is how you can spot the Ursid Meteor Shower this week

Here's how you can watch the Ursid Meteor Shower tonight

Lifestyle

12 books you have to read in 2022, if you haven't already

12 books you have to read in 2022, if you haven't already

Shopping

Oti Mabuse is joining the Dancing On Ice judging panel

Oti Mabuse confirmed as new Dancing On Ice judge

The Girl Before is made up of four episodes

How many episodes are there of The Girl Before?

The Girl Before was filmed across Bristol and London

Where is The Girl Before filmed and is the house real?

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

Emma Watson was left crying after reuniting with her Harry Potter co-stars

Emma Watson in tears as she reunites with Rupert Grint in Harry Potter reunion trailer
Stacey Solomon has shared some candid pictures to Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares touching message as she shares breastfeeding photo with Rose

Celebrities

Mark Fowler was played by Todd Carty

What happened to Mark Fowler in EastEnders?

These are our top picks of the best dark lipsticks to see you into 2022

Best dark lipsticks: How to nail the returning trend in 2022

Shopping

A seamstress has asked whether she's being unreasonable

Bride furious after friend refuses to make her £2,400 wedding dress for free

Lifestyle

Here's when The Apprentice is back on BBC One

When does The Apprentice 2022 start?

Here's what we know about the possibility for a white Christmas in 2021... (stock images)

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Lifestyle

The Radfords spend over £7k on presents each Christmas

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals £7,000 Christmas including 300 presents for kids
The full cast list of The Girl Before on BBC

The Girl Before cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?