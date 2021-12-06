When is The Masked Singer UK returning to ITV?

6 December 2021, 13:06

When does The Masked Singer season three start?
When does The Masked Singer season three start? Picture: ITV

Masked Singer UK season 3 start date: find out when the new series of the ITV show returns.

We now have just weeks to wait until our favourite show returns, and we can't wait to find out what this year's Masked Singer has in store.

The wildest show on TV sees a bunch of celebs don elaborate costumes and perform a song to an audience and panel, who are tasked with guessing who is behind each mask.

We don't find out which celeb is hiding in each costume until they are eliminated, and past contestants have included Nicola Roberts, Ne-Yo and Joss Stone.

Mushroom is one of the new Masked Singer contestants
Mushroom is one of the new Masked Singer contestants. Picture: ITV

Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, and Davina McCall will all return to the panel this year, with Joel Dommett once again taking up hosting duties.

Here's what we know about when the new series will start...

The Masked Singer UK start date

ITV haven't yet confirmed when the show will be back, but it's likely it will return in early 2022.

Joss Stone was crowned winner of the last series of The Masked Singer
Joss Stone was crowned winner of the last series of The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who are the contestants on The Masked Singer?

While we won't find out who the celebs are until they're unmasked on the show, the season three characters have been revealed.

They are as follows:

  • Chandelier 
  • Bagpipes
  • Lionfish 
  • Doughnuts
  • Traffic Cone
  • Panda 
  • Rockhopper
  • Mushroom
  • Firework
  • Poodle
  • Snow Leopard
  • Robobunny 

Who won last year's Masked Singer?

Joss Stone, dressed as Sausage, was crowned winner of the last series. Find out all the celebs who took part here.

