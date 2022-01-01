The Tourist episode guide: How many episodes are there of the new drama?

The Tourists has six episodes on BBC One. Picture: BBC

By Heart reporter

How many episodes are there of The Tourist on BBC One? And when does it finish?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prepare yourself to be seriously hooked on BBC’s brand new thriller The Tourist.

The series stars Jamie Dornan as The Man and tells the story of a British man who is driving through the Australian outback when he's forced off the road by a huge tank truck and crashes his car.

When he wakes up injured in hospital, he can't remember who he is or why he is in Australia.

Jamie Dornan stars in The Tourist on BBC One. Picture: BBC

The synopsis reads: “A British man finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

“An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive.

“Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback."

But how many episodes are there of The Tourist and when does it finish? Find out everything…

Shalom Brune-Franklin is playing Luci in The Tourist. Picture: BBC

How many episodes are there of The Tourist on BBC One?

The Tourist will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 1st January 2022.

There are six episodes in total, with the second episode airing the following day on Sunday 2nd January.

The following four episodes will be shown every Sunday after that, with the final episode airing on January 30.

As well as starring 50 Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan, The Tourist also has a star studded cast including Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers.

Damon Herriman is playing Agent Lachlan Rogers while Line of Duty’s Shalom Brune-Franklin is playing Luci.

Elsewhere, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson is Billy and Greg Larsen is Ethan.

The highly anticipated series was created and written by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams and is produced by Two Brothers Pictures, who also produced the likes of Baptiste, The Missing and Fleabag.

The explosive trailer for the new series asks the question 'Are you sure you really want to know who you are?', alongside the reminder: ‘what he doesn’t know could kill him’.