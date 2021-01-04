The Cabins voiceover: Who is presenting the new ITV dating show?

Who is Maisie Adam and what else has she been in? Here's what we know about the voiceover for The Cabins...

It’s time to shake off those January blues, because ITV is here with their brand new dating show The Cabins.

Set to fill the gap of Love Island last year, the Covid-friendly series follows six singletons as they move into a cabin in the countryside in a bid to find love.

But the catch is, they will have to spend the first night they meet totally alone together in a luxury cabin in the middle of the countryside.

So, as we watch the drama unfold, who is the voice behind the new dating show and what do we know about Maisie Adam?

Who is the voiceover for The Cabins?

Comedian Maisie Adam is providing the voiceover on ITV2's brand new dating show The Cabins.

Speaking about her latest gig, Maisie said: “I can’t wait to spill all the juice from life inside The Cabins.

“After spending most of the year staying inside, this is going to be both strangely relatable for everyone yet also absolutely wild as first dates go.

“Besides, I ran out of things to say to my housemates back in May, so it’s been nice to gossip about this lot in a room on my own!”

Who is Maisie Adam?

Maisie Adam is a comedian from Yorkshire.

Her comedy career started back in 2017 after she entered the nationwide So You Think You're Funny? Competition and went on to win.

She is only the 4th woman ever to have won in its 30-year history and the following year, Maisie was nominated for the Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

The star has since appeared on TV shows such as Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You, QI, Roast Battle, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Hypothetical and The Stand-Up Sketch Show.

