How many episodes of Alice in Borderland are there?

7 October 2021, 15:19

Alice in Borderland episodes: how many episodes are there in season one of the Netflix show?

Following the huge success of Squid Game, many people are now discovering Netflix's 2020 series Alice in Borderland for the first time.

The two shows are similar in premise, as they both see groups of unfortunate people play terrifying and deadly games.

Alice in Borderland, which was released in December 2020, centres around a group of friends forced to risk their lives in a series of games after finding themselves in a deserted alternate version of Tokyo.

If you're just getting started on the show, find out how many episodes there are in season one below...

There are eight episodes of Alice in Borderland
There are eight episodes of Alice in Borderland. Picture: Netflix

There are eight episodes in total, which are all just under an hour long.

What is Alice in Borderland about?

The show centres around Arisu, a video game-obsessed young man with no job who is a disappointment to his parents. He and two of his best friends decide to meet up and drown their sorrows after feeling fed up with their lives and jobs, and they find themselves in a deserted alternate version of Tokyo after hiding from the police in a public toilet.

Alice in Borderland is available to watch on Netflix now
Alice in Borderland is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

The friends soon find out that they need to compete in deadly games in order to win 'Visas' that allow them to live in the mysterious new world. If they do not compete and their Visas run out, they are killed.

Alice in Borderland is based on a survival and thriller manga "Imawa no Kuni no Alice" by Haro Aso.

Is there a trailer for Alice in Borderland?

You can watch the full trailer below:

