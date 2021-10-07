Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

Alice in Borderland was released on Netflix in December of last year, and many people are just discovering the show for the first time.

Like hit show Squid Game, Alice in Borderland sees a group of unwitting people play deadly games - where those who lose also lose their lives.

Alice in Borderland is set in Japan, and centres around a group of friends who find themselves in a deserted Tokyo after hiding from police in a public toilet - and are told they must compete in games in order to stay alive.

One of the castmembers who joins towards the end of the series is Aya Asahina, who plays Hikari Kuina.

Here's your need-to-know on the character and actress.

Who is Aya Asahina?

Aya Asahina is a model and actress
Aya Asahina is a model and actress. Picture: Alamy

Aya, is a 28-year-old model and actress born on October 6, 1993 in Sumoto, Hyogo, Japan. As well as Alice in Borderland, she is known for her roles in Girl Gun Lady (2021) and Grand Blue (2020).

Is Aya Asahina on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her on Instagram @asahina_aya.

Who is Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

In Alice in Borderland, she plays Hikari, who is a resident at 'The Beach'. People who reside at The Beach are working together to collect as many cards as possible in the games, in the hopes that they can then escape the world in turn.

Alongside Chishiya, Hikari plots to steal the deck of cards from Hatter.

In a flashback, it is revealed that Hikari is transgender, and she was thrown out of her home by her father as a child.

Hikari is a resident at The Beach
Hikari is a resident at The Beach. Picture: Netflix

What is Alice in Borderland about?

The Netflix synopsis reads: "Arisu—a listless, jobless and video-game-obsessed young man—suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. In this strange world, Arisu meets Usagi, a young woman who’s navigating the games alone. Together, they set out to unravel one mystery after another as they risk their lives and confront what it means to live."

