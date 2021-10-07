Alice in Borderland season two: release date, cast and everything we know

7 October 2021, 13:43

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season two?
Will there be an Alice in Borderland season two, is there a release date, and who will be in the cast?

If you've just spent the day bingeing every single episode of Alice in Borderland on Netflix, we're guessing you're eagerly waiting for news of season two.

The Japanese thriller, which was released last year, follows the lives of a group of friends who live in Tokyo. After they emerge from a public toilet while hiding from the police, every person in the city has disappeared - and they are told they must play deadly games in order to stay alive.

Its premise is similar to that of hit Netflix show Squid Game, and many people are now discovering the incredible series for the first time.

Here's what we know about the possibility for season two...

Alice in Borderland will return for season two
Will there be a season two of Alice in Borderland?

We have great news for fans of the show - a season two is indeed in the pipeline.

The series was released in December 2020, and it was confirmed just two weeks later that more episodes will be made.

When is the Alice in Borderland season two release date?

We don't have an official release date as yet, but it's looking like the new series could arrive in 2022.

Filming for season two didn't start until the latter half of 2021, and it isn't due to end until the end of the year.

Alice in Borderland is streaming on Netflix now
Who will be in the Alice in Borderland season two cast?

We don't yet know who will be in the cast, but we're guessing a number of the (surviving...) season two characters will return.

The possible returning cast includes:

  • Kento Yamazaki (Ryohei Arisu)
  • Tao Tsuchiya (Yuzuha Usagi)
  • Aya Asahina (Hikari Kuina)
  • Nijirō Murakami (Shuntarō Chishiya)
  • Riisa Naka (Mira Kano)
  • Sho Aoyagi (Aguni Morizono)

What is Alice in Borderland about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Arisu—a listless, jobless and video-game-obsessed young man—suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. In this strange world, Arisu meets Usagi, a young woman who’s navigating the games alone. Together, they set out to unravel one mystery after another as they risk their lives and confront what it means to live."

