Who is the witch in Alice in Borderland?

Alice in Borderland spoilers: who is the witch in episode 8? Find out what happens at the end of the Netflix show...

If you're just getting started on the *dramatic* eighth episode of Alice in Borderland and can't wait to find out who the witch is, we've got the lowdown...

Episode eight sees all members of The Beach become finally take on the 10 of Hearts game, and they get trapped in the hotel together to play.

Heart games promise to mess with the hearts and emotions of players, and 10 is the highest level of difficulty.

Episode eight sees The Beach residents take on the 10 of Hearts game. Picture: Netflix

The game begins with the players discovering a dead Momoka with a knife in her heart in reception.

They are told that they must find out who her murderer is - 'the witch' - within two hours to win the game. They are informed that the witch could be either male or female, and that they must throw them in the fire burning outside before the time is up.

Predictably, chaos ensues, with the militants deciding to go on a killing spree and throw everyone on the fire until they find the witch.

If you can't wait to find out who the real witch is, find out below...

Who is the witch in Alice in Borderland?

After the game turns into a blood bath, it turns out that the witch was actually Momoka herself - so nobody needed to die.

It is Arisu who works it out, as he knows the game masters are attempting to mess with their emotions and hearts in the game.

Momoka's body is thrown on the fire after she was found to be the witch. Picture: Netflix

It emerged that Momoka and Asahi were actually game dealers, who won visas when people died in the games, and Momoka had killed herself with the knife out of guilt.

The players throw Momoka's body in the fire before the time is up, and the surviving players clear the game.