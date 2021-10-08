Who is the Alice in Borderland game master?

8 October 2021, 12:28

Who is the Game Master in Alice in Borderland?
Picture: Netflix

Alice in Borderland ending: who is in charge of the games in Alice and Borderland? Find out who the game master in the Netflix series is...

Following the huge success of Squid Game, many people are now watching Netflix's 2020 show Alice in Borderland for the first time.

The two series' have similar premises, both following a group of people take part in terrifying games where losing means death.

Alice in Borderland centres around a video-game obsessed young man named Arisu, who finds himself in an alternate and completely deserted Tokyo with his three friends. They soon find out that, in order to stay alive, they must regularly compete in deadly games.

While they have no idea where they are, how they got there, or why they're there, Arisu says he is sure there must be a game master operating the games.

At the end of the series, we finally find out who the mystery operator of the games is - here's your need-to-know.

Who is the Alice in Borderland game master?

At the end of the series, Mira is uncovered as the apparent game master.

Mira is one of the executive members of The Beach, and it emerges at the end that she had worked undercover behind the scene in the games.

It all came out after the witch game, when it was revealed that Momoka and Asahi were both game dealers also working undercover.

The pair were tasked with setting up each game, with deaths of players meaning they could earn visas. However, the guilt proved too much for them, which is why Momoka took her own life with the knife, and why Asahi confessed, which led to her murder.

After Asahi's death, Arisu inspects her phone and sees the pair going to the game dealer's lair in the subway.

He and Usagi go to the lair, and find Chishiya and Kuina already there.

The screens light up and Mira is there, and we find out she appears to have been in charge of the games. We aren't sure if she is the final game master or if there is someone above her, however.

She tells them that the next stage of the games is about to begin, where they will compete for the face cards.

