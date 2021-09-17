How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there on Netflix?

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there? Picture: Netflix

Sex Education episodes: how many episodes are there in season three of the Netflix show?

The moment we've been waiting what feels like a million years for is finally here - Sex Education is back.

Season three of the Netflix show dropped on Friday September 17, and we're so excited to binge every episode in one sitting.

The new series will continue to follow our favourite Moordale gang, and will see a new headmistress - Hope - stir up trouble at the school.

If you're just getting started on the new series, we've got the lowdown on how many episodes there are...

All episodes of Sex Education season three are available to stream now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there?

There are eight episodes in total, all of which are available to stream on Netflix now.

What will happen in Sex Education season three?

The official synopsis for the series reads: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Speaking about the new series ahead of its release, Aimee Lou Wood - who plays Aimee - told Heart.co.uk: "We can expect a lot of growth from all the characters.

The third season will feature the original cast. Picture: Netflix

"We really want it to feel like you’re seeing your old friends again, but you’re going to see new facets of those old friends.

"Everyone’s kind of really growing up and i think a lot of that is to do with this new headteacher who has brought this completely opposing ethos to Moordale, and the students in the wake of that are kind of figuring out a lot about shame and kind of learning how to embrace their individuality when someone is trying to stifle it."