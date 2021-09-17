Who is in the cast of Sex Education season three?

Who is in the Sex Education cast? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Sex Education season three has officially arrived on Netflix, and we are so excited to get reacquainted with the Moordale gang.

The series follows a group of teenagers who are navigating life, sex, and relationships at the fictional Moordale High School.

Season three will see the return of the original beloved cast, plus a number of new faces.

Asa Butterfield plays Otis

Asa Butterfield plasy Otis. Picture: Alamy

Asa plays lead character Otis, who sets up a sex education clinic at school in season one.

As well as Sex Education, Asa is known for his roles in films The Boy in Striped Pyjamas (2008), Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010), and Hugo (2011).

Emma Mackey plays Maeve

Emma Mackey plays Maeve. Picture: Alamy

Emma plays Maeve, Otis' love interest who helps him set up the sex education clinic.

Emma has roles in a number of upcoming films, including Death on the Nile and Emily.

Ncuti Gatwa plays Eric

Ncuti Gatwa plays Eric. Picture: Alamy

Ncuti plays Eric, Otis' best friend who is in a new relationship with Adam.

As well as Sex Education, Ncuti has appeared in TV shows Bob Servant (2014) and Stonemouth (2015), as well as films Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (2019) and The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021).

Gillian Anderson plays Jean

Gillian Anderson plays Jean. Picture: Alamy

Gillian plays Jean, Otis' mother and a successful sex therapist.

Gillian is well-known for her extensive acting career, and is perhaps best known for playing FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X Files.

Her film credits include The Mighty Celt (2005), The Last King of Scotland (2006), Shadow Dancer (2012), Viceroy's House (2017), The X-Files: Fight the Future (1998) and The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008).

Connor Swindells plays Adam

Connor Swindells plays Adam. Picture: Alamy

Connor plays Adam, the son of the headmaster at Moordale and boyfriend of Eric.

As well as Sex Education, Connor has appeared in The Vanishing (2019) and Emma (2020), as well as TV shows like Vigil and Jamestown.

Aimee Lou Wood plays Aimee

Aimee Lou Wood plays Aimee. Picture: Alamy

Aimee Lou Wood plays Aimee, a student at Moordale.

Aimee is appearing in upcoming films Living and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Kedar Williams-Stirling plays Jackson

Kedar Williams-Stirling plays Jackson. Picture: Alamy

Kedar Williams-Stirling plays Jackson, a student at Moordale who used to date Maeve.

Kedar is known for his roles in films Shank (2010) and Montana (2014), as well as CBBC TV series Wolfblood.

Alistair Petrie plays Mr Groff

Alistair Petrie plays Mr Groff. Picture: Alamy

Alistair Petrie plays Mr Groff, the previous headmaster of Moordale.

As well as Sex Education, Alistair is known for his roles in films like The Bank Job (2008), Cloud Atlas (2012), Rush (2013) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016).

His TV credits include Utopia, The Night Manager, Sherlock, and Undercover.

Jason Isaacs plays Peter Groff

Jason Isaacs plays Peter Groff. Picture: Alamy

Jason Isaacs plays Peter Groff, Mr Groff's brother.

Jason is known for his work in a number of films, including as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

He has also appeared in The Patriot (2000), Peter Pan (2003), The Death of Stalin (2017), Divorcing Jack (1998), The End of the Affair (1999), Nine Lives (2005), Friends with Money (2006), A Cure for Wellness (2016), and Mass (2021).

Jemima Kirke plays Hope

Jemima Kirke plays Hope. Picture: Alamy

Jemima Kirke plays Hope, the new headmistress of Moordale.

She is known for playing Jessa Johanssonin HBO's Girls between 2011 and 2017.

Jemima also appeared in Ava's Possessions (2015) and The Little Hours (2017).

Dua Saleh plays Cal

Dua Saleh plays Cal. Picture: Alamy

Dua Saleh plays Cal, a new student who clashes with Hope.

Dua is a singer, and this is their first major acting role.

Simone Ashley plays Olivia

Simone Ashley plays Olivia. Picture: Getty

Simone Ashley plays Olivia, a student at Moordale.

Simone has appeared in TV shows like Broadchurch, Casualty, and Doctors. She is due to star as Kate in the upcoming second season of Bridgerton.

Tanya Reynolds plays Lily

Tanya Reynolds plays Lily. Picture: Alamy

Tanya Reynolds plays Lily, a student at Moordale.

Tanya is known for playing Teresa in Delicious from 2016 until 2019, and she has also appeared in Breeders, Death in Paradise and The Bisexual.

Mimi Keene plays Ruby

Mimi Keene plays Ruby. Picture: Alamy

Mimi Keene plays Ruby, a student at Moordale.

As well as her Sex Education role, Mimi is best known for playing Cindy Williams in BBC soap Eastenders, a role she held from 2013 until 2015. She has also appeared in films Tolkien and Close.

Chaneil Kular plays Anwar

Chaneil Kular plays Anwar. Picture: Getty

Chaneil Kular plays Anwar, a student at Moordale.

Chaneil has also appeared in Informer (2018) and Doctors (2000).

Patricia Allison plays Ola

Patricia Allison plays Ola. Picture: Alamy

Patricia Allison plays Ola, a student at Moordale.

As well as Sex Education, Patricia has appeared in TV shows Les Misérables and Unprecedented, as well as films Tiny Cow and Superworm.

Mikael Persbrandt plays Jakob

Mikael Persbrandt plays Jakob. Picture: Alamy

Mikael Persbrandt plays Jakob, Ola's father and boyfriend of Jean.

He is perhaps best known for starring in Academy Award-winning film In a Better World in 2010, and also appeared on The Hobbit.

George Robinson plays Isaac

George Robinson plays Isaac. Picture: Netflix

George Robinson plays Isaac, a friend and neighbour of Maeve's.

Sex Education is George's first major role, and he also appears in upcoming TV show Dalgliesh.

Chinenye Ezeudu plays Viv

Chinenye Ezeudu plays Viv. Picture: Netflix

Chinenye plays Viv, a student at Moordale.

She is also known for her roles in The School for Good and Evil (2022), The Stranger (2020).