How many episodes of The Chair are there on Netflix?

If you're just getting started on The Chair, you can bet it's about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The series dropped on the streaming service last week, and its receiving rave reviews from viewers and critics.

It stars Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, who is appointed the first female chair of the English department at Pembroke University, where she navigates a series challenging demands from her colleagues.

Speaking about the show in a recent interview, Sandra said: “With ‘The Chair’ I feel like there’s a lot of elements that I’ve always wanted to play, that is never heavy handed in a way, because you’re just really still focusing on character, and a character in a certain workplace environment, a certain home environment that I feel is very authentic, and I think relatable to many people,”

The series was created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman, and also stars Holland Taylor and Jay Duplass.

How many episodes are in The Chair?

There are six episodes in total in season one, which are as follows:

Brilliant Mistake The Faculty Party The Town Hall Don't Kill Bill The Last Bus in Town The Chair

Will there be a season two of The Chair?

We don't yet have confirmation on whether there will be a new series, but Netflix usually wait until a show has been up for a few weeks before confirming either way.

The Chair season one trailer

