How many episodes of The Chair are there on Netflix?

25 August 2021, 14:08

How many episodes of The Chair are there?
How many episodes of The Chair are there? Picture: Netflix

The Chair episodes: how many episodes are there on the streaming service?

If you're just getting started on The Chair, you can bet it's about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The series dropped on the streaming service last week, and its receiving rave reviews from viewers and critics.

It stars Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, who is appointed the first female chair of the English department at Pembroke University, where she navigates a series challenging demands from her colleagues.

Speaking about the show in a recent interview, Sandra said: “With ‘The Chair’ I feel like there’s a lot of elements that I’ve always wanted to play, that is never heavy handed in a way, because you’re just really still focusing on character, and a character in a certain workplace environment, a certain home environment that I feel is very authentic, and I think relatable to many people,”

The series was created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman, and also stars Holland Taylor and Jay Duplass.

The Chair stars Killing Eve's Sandra Oh
The Chair stars Killing Eve's Sandra Oh. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in The Chair?

There are six episodes in total in season one, which are as follows:

  1. Brilliant Mistake
  2. The Faculty Party
  3. The Town Hall
  4. Don't Kill Bill
  5. The Last Bus in Town
  6. The Chair

The Chair is streaming on Netflix now
The Chair is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of The Chair?

We don't yet have confirmation on whether there will be a new series, but Netflix usually wait until a show has been up for a few weeks before confirming either way.

The Chair season one trailer

You can watch the full trailer below:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Where was The Chair filmed?

Where was The Chair on Netflix filmed?

Viewers were baffled by the hard question on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers baffled by show's 'hardest question ever'
Melissa Johns is competing in Masterchef

Who did Melissa Johns play in Coronation Street?

Gemma Oaten starred in Emmerdale

Who did Gemma Oaten play in Emmerdale?

Millie and Liam were crowned the winners of Love Island

Love Island voting figures revealed after Millie and Liam win in shock final

Trending on Heart

If you love Prosecco, you'll love this job opportunity

This wine merchant will pay you to review bottles of Prosecco

Lifestyle

The Princess Diana Musical will debut on Netflix before opening on Broadway

A musical about Princess Diana's life is coming to Netflix in a matter of weeks
Brits are being urged to stay away from Cornwall

Holidaymakers travelling to Cornwall urged to 'stay away' after a spike in Covid cases

News

Stacey Solomon has hinted she is due very soon

Stacey Solomon hints her due date is very soon as she shares adorable new bump pictures

Celebrities

What is the theme song on Nine Perfect Strangers?

What is the Nine Perfect Strangers theme song?