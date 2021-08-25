Where was The Chair on Netflix filmed?

25 August 2021, 11:39

Where was The Chair filmed? Picture: Netflix

The Chair is a brand-new Netflix drama starring Sandra Oh and Holland Taylor - here's your need-to-know on where it's set and its filming locations.

New Netflix series The Chair dropped on the streaming service last week, and it's proving a huge hit with viewers and critics.

It stars Sandra Oh as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, the first female chair of the failing English department at Pembroke University, where she navigates a series challenging demands and high expectations from her colleagues.

The six-part series was created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman, and also stars Holland Taylor and Jay Duplass.

Here's your need-to-know on where it was filmed.

Real universities were used for the scenes shot on campus. Picture: Netflix

The series was filmed in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Pembroke is a fictional college, but the show as filmed at real campuses.

The universities used as filming locations were Washington & Jefferson College and the Shadyside campus of Chatham University in Pittsburgh.

Scenes in the town around Pembroke were filmed mostly in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh International Airport was also used for the scene were Bill (played by Jay Duplass) says goodbye to his daughter in episode one.

In an interview with Trib Live, the show's co-creator Amanda Peet revealed that many of the extras in the series are actuall real teachers.

She said: "It was so incestuous, but it was also really fun that they were real professors. They sounded so real and seemed at home."

Much of the show was filmed in Washington, Pennsylvania. Picture: Netflix

How can I watch The Chair?

All six episodes of season one are available to watch on Netflix now. We don't yet know if there will be a season two, but Netflix usually wait until a show has been out for a few weeks before confirming either way.

Is there a trailer for The Chair?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

