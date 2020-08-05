How many episodes are there of The Deceived? And when does it finish?

5 August 2020, 11:59

The Deceived is the new Channel 5 series everyone is talking about.

The Irish psychological thriller follows English student Ophelia (Emily Reid), who falls in love with her married lecturer Michael Callaghan (Emmett J Scanlan).

The affair then results in the shock death of Michael’s wife Roisin (Catherine Walker), Ophelia is determined to find out the truth.

Normal People’s Paul Mescal also stars as a fireman called Sean in the hit drama, which has been airing on Channel 5 this week.

But how many episodes are there in The Deceived and when is the last episode? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are in The Deceived?

There are four episodes of The Deceived on Channel 5 airing on consecutive nights.

It started on Monday, August 3 and will conclude on Thursday, August 6.

Each episode of The Deceived is an hour-long, starting at 9pm and finishing at 10pm.

Created by the writer of Derry Girls Lisa McGee, the four-parter is already receiving rave reviews on social media, with viewers confused and intrigued in equal measures.

The Deceived is made up of four episodes
The Deceived is made up of four episodes. Picture: Channel 5

And it looks like there’s more twists and turns to come, as Michael actor Emmett recently told Digital Spy: "Tobias [Beer] and Lisa [McGee] are great writers in their own right, but together they have scribed episodes at the end of which I needed to know more.

"So if it surprised me, I hope it surprises you. There will be plenty of twists and turns along the way."

Issuing a warning about the dark plot, the former Hollyoaks actor added: "It's a psychological thriller. Definitely not a comedy. If you're looking for a laugh, this isn't it. If you're looking for drama, suspense, a bit of horror and mystery, then you've come to the right place."

