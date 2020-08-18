How old is Davina Potratz from Selling Sunset and what's her career history?

The *controversial* Selling Sunset star is pretty mysterious on the show and doesn't let us into her private life much.

Selling Sunset is back on our screens for a third season, and if you haven't already binged the series - do it, now.

Davina Potratz is one of the main cast members in the Netflix reality show that follows the Oppenheim Group and all the estate agents' lives, and she's prone to some drama.

The property expert has definitely ruffled some feathers throughout her three seasons on the show, but her private life is rarely mentioned.

So what do we know about the reality TV star? Here's everything you need to know...

Who is Davina Potratz and how old is she?

Davina is the Director of New Developments at the Oppenheim Group, as well as a Broker.

She has been in the industry and at the brokerage for a long time, and their website states that she has "secured property sales in excess of over half a billion dollars and served as an international sales and marketing consultant at several branded and marquee luxury developments."

The TV star is originally from Germany and speak the language fluently, and attended the International School of Hamburg, before attending Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Davina's "real age" has never been explicitly stated, although it's been implied she is around 30 years old on the show.

However, it's highly unlikely this is true as eagle-eyed fans have done just the slight bit of digging around in old college yearbooks and figured that she is closer to 42.

What's Davina's career history?

Like many of the brokerage's other agents, she has a background in the entertainment industry.

She is a former model signed, who was previously signed to the prestigious Ford Model Agency.

Davina worked in the business for almost ten years living in places like London, Milan, and New York.

However, she decided on a complete career change and turned her back on modelling for a lucrative career in selling properties in Hollywood.

What's her net worth?

According to reports, Davina is actually one of the wealthiest cast members of Selling Sunset.

The Sun Online wrote that she has a net worth of $2.2m.