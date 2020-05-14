How old is Duncan Bannatyne and what is the Dragons Den stars net worth?

Duncan Bannatyne and his wife Nigora Whitehorn. Picture: PA Images

How much does Duncan Bannatyne earn? And who is his wife? Find out everything...

Duncan Bannatyne is best known for appearing on BBC's Dragons' Den, but he has now joined the line up for The Real Marigold Hotel.

But how much do we know about the businessman and his wife?

How old is Duncan Bannatyne?

Duncan Bannatyne is a 71-year-old TV star and entrepreneur born in Dalmuir, Scotland.

The businessman is best known for his appearance as an investor on BBC programme Dragons' Den, but he also has businesses interests in hotels, health clubs, spas, media, TV, and property.

Duncan has been awarded an OBE for his charity work and has worked on projects both overseas and in the UK.

Duncan Bannatyne quit Dragons Den in 2014. Picture: BBC

What is Duncan Bannatyne’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Duncan has a net worth of £515million.

Ten years ago in 2011, the Sunday Times Rich List estimated his fortune at £430million, but this dropped to £85million following his divorce to Joanne McCue.

Through investments and TV work, it seems as though the star has now increased his earnings hugely.

Duncan started out his career in business at the age of 30 when he bought an ice cream van for £450 in Stockton-on-tees.

He was able to successfully turn this into a business which he sold for £28,000.

Off we go pic.twitter.com/MFXqEVs9j7 — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) June 5, 2018

He then used this money to found care home company Quality Care Homes which he managed to sell for £26million in 1997.

The millionaire has since built up the largest chain of independent health clubs in the UK and owns a string of hotels and properties.

Why did Duncan Bannatyne quit Dragon's Den?

Duncan Bannatyne announced he was leaving Dragons' Den after 12 series due to "other business commitments" in 2014.

He said at the time: "I do not plan to make any further investments on the programme so thought it fair to offer my seat to someone else."

Who is Duncan Bannatyne’s wife?

Duncan Bannatyne is married to 40-year-old Nigora Whitehorn.

The pair married in June 2017 in Portugal and they had their honeymoon in Croatia.

Uzbekistan-born Nigora is Duncan’s third wife, after he divorced wife of ten years Gail Brodie in 1994.

The couple share four daughters together - Abigail, Hollie, Jennifer and Eve.

Duncan then married Joanne McCue after they met in 1992 when she was a nursing manager at his business Quality Care Homes.

The pair divorced in 2011 and share two children, Tom and Emily.