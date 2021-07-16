How to watch Baptiste season 1 online

How can I watch the first series of Baptiste online? Here's how to catch up with the BBC drama...

Baptiste is back for a brand new series, promising to deliver even more drama.

Fans of the show will remember the finale of season 1 provided plenty of twists and turns, including a shock shoot out.

But as we watch Baptiste attempt to uncover another case, here’s how to catch up with the story so far…

How can I watch Baptiste season 1 online?

You can currently watch Baptiste - Season 1 on Netflix, BritBox or buy it as a download on Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Amazon Video.

Meanwhile, Tchéky Karyo is back as retired police officer Julien Baptiste for the second season, who will be travelling to Budapest this time around.

The synopsis explains: "When British Ambassador Emma Chambers' whole family disappears whilst on holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma's world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

"However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn't trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case.

"Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma's family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?"

Filming for the series originally began in Budapest back in February 2020.

But production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and resumed again in the summer last year.

As well as a new location, there is also a new actress in the form of Fiona Shaw aka Killing Eve's Carolyn Martens.

Fiona plays British Ambassador Emma Chambers whose family mysteriously disappears, prompting the authorities to call in the missing persons expert, Julien Baptiste.

Asked about returning to his role, Actor Tchéky said: "The story they [Jack & Harry Williams] have written for the second series is so bold, it questions our society and our relationships with others with a strong and accurate sense of judgement.

"I was excited to be challenged this way and to carry this ambitious story on my shoulders.”