Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building in the UK?

Only Murders in the Building as proved a huge hit since it arrived in the UK last month, and we're absolutely obsessed with the comedy-mystery series.

It was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, and follows the lives of three true-crime fanatics named Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) who live in the same New York building. After someone is murdered in their building, Charles and Oliver enlist the help of Mabel to help solve the case.

The series is being released weekly in Hulu in the US, and is also available to watch in the UK.

Here's how you can stream it...

How to watch Only Murders in the Building in the UK

Only Murders in the Building is available to watch on Star on Disney+ in the UK.

If you aren't already a Disney Plus subscriber, you can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Disney Plus. Picture: Hulu

The first two episodes of the 10-part series dropped on August 31, and the rest will be released weekly on the streaming service - with the final expected on October 26.

The names and release dates of the episodes are as follows:

Episode one: True Crime (August 31) Episode two: Who is Tim Jono? (August 31) Episode three: How well do you know your neighbours? (September 7) Episode 4: The Sting (September 14) Episode 5: Twist (September 21) Episode 6: To Protect and Serve (September 28) Episode 7: The Boy from 6B (October 5) Episode 8: Fan Fiction (October 12) Episode 9: TBA (October 19) Episode 10 (finale): TBA (October 26)

It is worth noting that the Disney+ release dates are a week behind that of Hulu in the US. This is because Hulu released three episodes on the first day of release, rather than two.

Only Murders in the Building trailer

You can watch the full trailer below: