What days is I'm A Celebrity 2022 on and does it air on Saturdays?

Which days does I'm A Celebrity 2022 come on? And what time is it airing on Saturdays?

I'm A Celebrity 2022 has been giving us a lot of drama already, especially with former health secretary Matt Hancock joining the line up.

Ant and Dec are finally back in Australia for the first time in two years after the show was moved to Wales due to lockdown rules.

But with so much excitement around the new series, many fans have been wondering whether the show airs every night. Here’s what we know…

I'm A Celebrity airs every single day. Picture: ITV

What days is I'm A Celebrity on?

I'm A Celebrity is on ITV from Monday to Sunday each week and kicked off on Sunday, 6th November.

Most episodes air at 9pm, with some episodes planned to have a slightly later start time of 9.15pm.

While they usually last one hour, some instalments last one hour and five minutes and others run one hour and 15 minutes if there is a big trial or vote.

Is I’m A Celebrity airing on Saturdays?

Yes, fans of the show will be happy to know Ant and Dec will be hosting the show on Saturdays as well.

Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

While Saturday shows have previously taken a look back at all the best bits from the week before, this year a normal episode will air.

When is the I’m A Celebrity 2022 final?

The final date hasn’t been revealed yet but previous series have aired for between 19 and 22 episodes.

Considering the show started on Sunday 6th November, viewers can expect the 2022 edition to run for around three weeks.

This means the final will probably be held on Monday, 28th November.

Read more: