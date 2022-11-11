What days is I'm A Celebrity 2022 on and does it air on Saturdays?

11 November 2022, 08:09

Which days does I'm A Celebrity 2022 come on? And what time is it airing on Saturdays?

I'm A Celebrity 2022 has been giving us a lot of drama already, especially with former health secretary Matt Hancock joining the line up.

Ant and Dec are finally back in Australia for the first time in two years after the show was moved to Wales due to lockdown rules.

But with so much excitement around the new series, many fans have been wondering whether the show airs every night. Here’s what we know…

I'm A Celebrity airs every single day
I'm A Celebrity airs every single day. Picture: ITV

What days is I'm A Celebrity on?

I'm A Celebrity is on ITV from Monday to Sunday each week and kicked off on Sunday, 6th November.

Most episodes air at 9pm, with some episodes planned to have a slightly later start time of 9.15pm.

While they usually last one hour, some instalments last one hour and five minutes and others run one hour and 15 minutes if there is a big trial or vote.

Is I’m A Celebrity airing on Saturdays?

Yes, fans of the show will be happy to know Ant and Dec will be hosting the show on Saturdays as well.

Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity
Boy George and Charlene arguing on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

While Saturday shows have previously taken a look back at all the best bits from the week before, this year a normal episode will air.

When is the I’m A Celebrity 2022 final?

The final date hasn’t been revealed yet but previous series have aired for between 19 and 22 episodes.

Considering the show started on Sunday 6th November, viewers can expect the 2022 edition to run for around three weeks.

This means the final will probably be held on Monday, 28th November.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Matt Hancock has opened up about his affair on I'm A Celebrity

Matt Hancock tells I’m a Celebrity campmates he ‘messed up’ as he opens up on affair

Olivia Attwood's representatives have denied reports she left the jungle because of covid rules

Olivia Attwood reveals fresh details on why she left I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec mock Matt Hancock's promo video

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec mock Matt Hancock's promo video

First look at Matt Hancock doing Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity

First look at Matt Hancock struggling with Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity

Matt Hancock and his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo seen together in 2021

Who is Matt Hancock's girlfriend?

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Tourism bosses have said they don't want Brits travelling to Majorca next summer

Majorca wants to stop UK holidaymakers visiting next summer

News

Here's who is singing the John Lewis Christmas advert

John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Who sings the cover of All The Small Things?

Christmas

John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Dad-to-be learns how to skate for his foster daughter

John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Dad-to-be learns how to skate for his foster daughter

Christmas

Martin Lewis has revealed a trick to help you save £1000

Martin Lewis explains ‘no brainer’ boiler tip that could help you save £100

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's put her Christmas tree up

Stacey Solomon shocks fans as she puts up Christmas tree six weeks early

Celebrities

Peter Kay has announced a residency at the O2

Peter Kay makes history as he announces monthly residency

Celebrities

Babatunde taking on the Horrifying Heights trial on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity fans call Babatúndé Aléshé's trial 'unfair’

Holly Willoughby is wearing a burgandy dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy midi dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Bill Treacher has passed away aged 92

EastEnders star Bill Treacher's career as he dies aged 92

Charlene and Boy George got into an argument

I'm A Celebrity's Boy George criticised as he calls Charlene White 'controlling'

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec will return to our screens at the later time of 9:15pm this evening

What time is I'm A Celebrity on tonight?

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle later today

Matt Hancock 'entering I'm A Celebrity jungle today' following Olivia Attwood's exit

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

I'm A Celebrity viewers left cringing as Owen is unaware who Zara Tindall is

Mums, you might be the reason you have a genius child!

Children inherit intelligence from their mums, study finds

Parenting

A man has gone viral after showing off his Christmas nails

‘I wanted Christmas nails but people say they look like bricks’

Lifestyle