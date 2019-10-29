Calls for ‘cruel’ I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker trials to be AXED just weeks before launch

29 October 2019, 10:08

I'm A Celebrity has been slammed for it's treatment of animals
I'm A Celebrity has been slammed for it's treatment of animals. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

It’s almost that time of year again when I’m A Celeb will be back on our screens. 

And just weeks before Ant and Dec are due to travel to the I’m A Celebrity Jungle, now TV presenter Chris Packham has called for the show to axe 'cruel' Bushtucker trials featuring animals.  

The Autumnwatch host said he wants to meet presenters Ant and Dec to demand the challenges stop.

He told The Mirror: “When I see them being harmed or killed for entertainment, I wonder if we are not in the Middle Ages. 

“It is no different from a circus, you know, and we have got rid of our circuses with wild animals.”

Previous Bushtucker trials have included celebrities putting live insects in their mouths, lying underground with snakes and swimming alongside crocodiles in order to win food for camp.  

Read More: I'm A Celebrity 2019: When does it start, who's in the rumoured line-up and will Ant McPartlin present?

The 58-year-old continued he’d never met the hosts of the show, but if he did they would be “chatting about it.”

He added: “People make a lot of money out of this but people made a lot of money out of child labour and slavery other unpleasant things and it didn't continue when they realised they were wrong.” 

Read More: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here's 2019 first look REVEALED and fans can choose Ant and Dec's fate

An ITV spokesman has since replied: “I'm A Celebrity complies with all national and regional laws concerning the use of insects, animals and reptiles.”

I'm A Celebrity has come under fire
I'm A Celebrity has come under fire. Picture: ITV

This comes after Chris wrote an open letter to ITV producers in 2014 where he described the trials as “undermining a respect for life”. 

He wrote: "The problem is that animals such as snakes, spiders, crocodiles, rats and many invertebrates are already misunderstood and thus unfortunately vilified, despite the incredibly important roles they play in the world's ecosystems and our lives.

"By orchestrating a fear of them among your contestants, I'm afraid you're reinforcing and exaggerating a terrible ignorance and intolerance of these remarkable animals."

Chris also argued that the animals are bound to be hurt during filming, adding: "I can guarantee that some animals are harmed during production, because they are fragile or easily stressed. Or simply killed, as they are in your bushtucker trials."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has begged Strictly bosses to cast her

Coleen Nolan says Strictly bosses 'won't let her on' as she begs them to sign her up for the next series
Corrie viewers spotted something odd about Liz Macdonald on the soap

Coronation Street fans baffled after spotting Liz McDonald phone call blunder
Hamish Gaman will return to the rink for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Hamish Gaman's wife, height and career revealed
Dancing on Ice will welcome back Scottish figure skater Mark Hanretty for the 2020 series.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Mark Hanretty's wife, kids, career and age revealed
Lukasz returned from a TV skating hiatus and re-joined the show in 2019.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Lukasz Rozycki's wife, career and age revealed

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran is rolling in the dough now

Ed Sheeran named UK's richest young star with net worth of £170m after doubling his fortune in a year

Celebrities

The TV start was spotted without his wedding band in a video

Jeff Brazier removes wedding ring as marriage to Kate Dwyer breaks down

Celebrities

Geri Horner transformed into Thomas Shelby for Halloween

Geri Horner wins Halloween as she transforms into Peaky Blinders’ star Thomas Shelby

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed a troll sent her a letter in the post

Scarlett Moffatt reveals ‘vile’ bodyshaming letter which was sent to her house

Celebrities

The wedding cake looked nothing like promised...

Bride furious with 'lopsided' wedding cake covered in non-edible glitter and propped up with kebab sticks

Weddings

England is the second best tourist attraction for 2020

England voted second-best country in the world to visit in 2020

Lifestyle