Dan Osborne supports Jacqueline Jossa during I’m A Celebrity debut with sweet family snap

By Naomi Bartram

Dan Osborne has supported Jacqueline Jossa during her debut on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Outta Here!

His wife Jacqueline Jossa, 27, was forced to walk a shaky-looking plank on top of The Focus Building 334ft above the ground.

And ahead of the first episode, Dan Osborne, 28, praised the former EastEnders actress with a sweet message from him and his three kids.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the TOWIE star posted a photo with their daughters Mia, 15 months, Ella, four, along five-year-old son Teddy who he shares with ex Megan Tomlin.

In the snap, the whole family are rocking lounge suits in the I'm A Celebrity colours along with the tagline ‘Team Jac’.

After putting the kids to bed, Dan then went on to give a live commentary on the show while actress Jacqueline was put through her paces.

Watching the drama unfold at home, Dan told his Instagram followers: “It feels weird seeing Jac on telly without it being Lauren Branning.”

Jacqueline Jossa took on the Plank. Picture: ITV

He later said: “She’s smashing it. That was a brilliant first episode. I don’t normally watch TV. It was really good, Jac done really well. I think she is going to do great.”

Speaking about what’s to come for his wife of two years, Dan added: “She did the plank and that was awesome, and now she’s got to sleep on the floor - that’s savage.

“I’m just going to go up to our nice comfortable super king sized bed and hope she’s sleeping well!”

This comes after Jacqueline faced her fears last night as she took on the plank challenge.

Supported by her fellow campers, the ‘Enders star was paired up with Arsenal star Ian Wright.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “I wouldn’t want to do it again but it was fun.”

Ian, 56, added: “That wind man, the most frightening thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline and Dan split up for a few months last year after their marriage was hit by a string of scandals.

However, the pair soon got back together following Dan’s stint on CBB and now claim to be “stronger than ever”.