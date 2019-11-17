How to watch American I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here USA online

17 November 2019, 22:39 | Updated: 17 November 2019, 22:40

There's an USA version of the popular UK reality show which airs on ITV here
There's an USA version of the popular UK reality show which airs on ITV here. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

There's another version of the show which was aired stateside.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here has just kicked off here for us in the UK, and it's already been an episode full of drama.

But did you know there was also an USA version of the show, which Caitlin Jenner appeared on in 2003?

Caitlyn appeared on the 2003 USA version of the show
Caitlyn appeared on the 2003 USA version of the show. Picture: ITV

The reality TV veteran explained on tonight's episode that she'd previously appeared on the American version of the show when she was known as Bruce, but how can we watch the episodes?

It's quite difficult actually, as I'm A Celebrity USA was aired on ABC in 2003 for one series, then again in 2009 on NBC for a second, but was not renewed for a third.

Caitlyn was joined by Cris Judd and Melissa Rivers among others on the first season of the American adaptation and choreographer Judd went on to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Ant and Dec didn't present the US show
Ant and Dec didn't present the US show. Picture: ITV

Some clips of the USA show are available across the internet, but full episodes aren't available to stream or purchase.

This might change in the future but nothing is available as of now.

