Jacqueline Jossa won I'm A Celebrity by only one per cent of the vote, reveal new ITV stats

11 December 2019, 16:11

Jacqueline Jossa won I'm A Celebrity but only by a small margin
Jacqueline Jossa won I'm A Celebrity but only by a small margin. Picture: PA

The former soap actress won over viewers with her bravery but she only just about scooped the title.

Jacqueline Jossa was recently crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! And the actress' victory was very well-deserved.

She, along with Andy Whyment and Roman Kemp made it to the final, and former EastEnder Jacqueline scooped first prize, with Andy in second and Roman in third.

The star won 2019's series after an impressive three weeks
The star won 2019's series after an impressive three weeks. Picture: ITV

This went against bookies' odds, after Andy was tipped favourite to win, which angered some fans of the show.

However, recent figured released by ITV have revealed that Jaqueline, 28, only won by a tiny margin, with 50.61 per cent of the vote, and Andy with 49.39 per cent.

Although Andy was a strong contender for the win, down to his hilarious jokes and down to earth personality, Jackie managed to win it in the end, which is likely down to her determination during the final challenges and what she has also had to overcome in her personal life.

The first half of the finale episode saw all three finalist undergo terrifying challenges, with Andy having to eat a disgusting meal and Roman being buried alive with snakes.

Jacqueline had a variety of disgusting creatures thrown on top of her, including a horrifying amount of huntsman spiders which were all over her face, one of which she held in her mouth.

For the first half of the show the vote was split three ways with Jossa winning that section too, gaining 36.97 per cent of the vote and Whyment with 33.89 per cent.

Heart's sister station Capital presenter Roman racked up 29.15 per cent, just short of Andy, which saw him eliminated.

After Jacqueline was announced as the winner by Ant and Dec, Andy spoke to them and said: "I feel amazing, Jacqueline is an amazing woman, I hope she gets everything she deserves in life because she's amazing".

