Shane Richie children: How many kids does he have and how old are they?

Shane Richie is sure to be missing his family while in the I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

Shane Richie is the proud father of five children.

Shane Richie, 56, is one of the twelve celebrities currently taking part in I'm A Celebrity, this year held in a castle in North Wales.

If Shane lasts until the end of the series, he would have been away from his family for three weeks, which will be tough for the father-of-five.

Shane and his wife Christie have three children together. Picture: Getty

Here everything we know about Shane's family:

How many kids does Shane Richie have?

He has three children with his wife, Christie Goddard – 14-year-old Mackenzie Blue, 12-year-old Lolita Bell and nine-year-old Romani-Skye Angel Shelley.

He also has two children from his previous marriage to Coleen Nolan – 31-year-old Shane Roche Jr and 28-year-old Jake Roche.

Shane has two children with his ex-wife Coleen Nolan. Picture: Getty

Who is Shane Richie married to?

Shane is married to Christie Goddard.

He married the actress in 2007.

Shane was previously married to Loose Women's Coleen Nolan between 1990-1999.

