If you’re looking for a new series to binge this Spring, you’re in luck as ITV have given us Viewpoint.

The drama was filmed in September last year and follows an investigation into a community in Manchester.

The synopsis reads: "The gripping new drama follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect."

Noel Clarke will lead an all star cast in the new five-part series, but who else stars in the drama, and what else have they been in?

Noel Clarke as DC Martin King

Noel Clarke plays DC Martin King in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

Viewers will recognise Noel Clarke for playing Mickey Smith in Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010.

He also starred as Sam in Kidulthood (2006), Adulthood (2008) and Brotherhood (2016) which he also wrote and directed.

Other credits include Bulletproof, Star Trek Into Darkness and The Adventures of Paddington.

Alexandra Roach as Zoe Sterling

Before joining the Viewpoint cast as Zoe Sterline, Alexandra has had many other TV and film roles.

She played DS Joy Freers in No Offence, as well as playing Rhian in Killing Eve.

The actress has also starred in Black Mirror, Death in Paradise and The Huntsman: Winter's War alongside Chris Hemsworth and Emily Blunt.

Amy Wren as Gemma Hillman

Amy Wren plays Gemma Hillman in Viewpoint. Picture: Getty Images

Amy started her career young when she was spotted by Disney UK at the age of 16.

As well as starring in Life Bite as Chloe, she also worked with Nickelodeon in Genie In The House and Summer in Transylvania.

In 2010 she appeared in Andrea Arnold's film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel Wuthering Heights, in which she played Frances Earnshaw.

Amy has also starred in Tutankhamun, Casualty and Little Women.

Fehinti Balogun as Greg Sullivan

Fehinti Balogun plays Greg Sullivan in Viewpoint. Picture: Getty Images

Fehinti Balogun is an actor, known for starring in 2018’s Juliet, Naked, The Gallery and Oscar Wilde Season: The Importance of Being Earnest (2018).

Dominic Allburn as Carl Tuckman

Dominic Allburn plays Carl Tuckman in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

Dominic Allburn is best known for his roles in The Model (2016) and Jack Irish: Dead Point (2014).

Catherine Tyldesley as Kate Tuckman

TV fans will obviously recognise Catherine Tyldesley for playing Eva Price in Coronation Street from 2011 to 2018.

She is also known for her roles as Abi Peterson in Emmerdale, Iris Moss in the BBC drama Lilies and Karen Norris in BBC One sitcom Scarborough in 2019.

Catherine also appeared in the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

Bronagh Waugh as Stella Beckett

Bronagh Waugh is known for portraying the role of Cheryl Brady in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, as well as appearing on T4 On The Beach as herself.

The actress has also starred in Unforgotten, Derry Girls and Supernatural.

Phil Davis as DI Liam Cox

Phil Davis plays DI Liam Cox in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

Phil Davis has had many roles before Viewpoint including, Quadrophenia, The Bounty, To Have and to Hold and High Hopes.

More recently, he played Jud in Poldark and DI Tom Piper in crime drama Black Work.

His other credits include Being Human, Doctor Who and Whitechapel.

Erin Shanagher as Fiona Baker

Erin Shanagher plays Fiona Baker in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

Erin Shanagher is from Manchester and has had roles in a long list of TV shows.

As well as appearing on Coronation Street and Emmerdale, she played Mrs Ross in Peaky Blinders, whose son Arthur Shelby killed during a boxing match.

She has also had roles in Holby City, Doctors, and Casualty, as well as recently starring in The Bay as DS Karen Hobson.

Kila Lord Cassidy as Caitlin Sterling

Kila Lord Cassidy plays Caitlin Sterling in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

11-year-old Kíla has previously had roles in The Doorman (2020) and Our Talloulah.

She is also the daughter of Irish actress Elaine Cassidy, who has starred in Harper's Island, The Others, The Ghost Squad and No Offence.

Karen Henthorn as Janice Baines

Karen Henthorn plays Janice Baines in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street fans will recognise Karen Henthorn for playing Teresa Bryant in soap from 2008-10.

Before Corrie, she also had roles in Doctors and Heartbeat, as well as playing Julie Haye in EastEnders between 1997 and 1998.

Karen also played Marissa Platting in Shameless and more recently appeared on Sky One's comedy series Trollied, CBBC's Young Dracula, and the BBC Three series In the Flesh.

Hubert Hanowicz as Pavel Ludic

Hubert Hanowicz plays Pavel Ludic in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

Pavel Ludic actor Hubert Hanowicz has previously had roles in Polish TV series' Pakt (2015), Orzel. Ostatni patrol and M jak milosc (2000).

Ian Puleston-Davies as Donald ÔDonÕ Vernon

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Donald ÔDonÕ Vernon in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

Welsh actor Ian Puleston-Davies is best known for his role as builder Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street from 2010 to 2015.

His other credits include Being Human, Waterloo Road, Midsomer Murders, Lewis and Marcella.

In 2005, Ian co-wrote the drama Dirty Filthy Love based on his own experiences dealing with Obsessive–compulsive disorder, which won a Royal Television Society Award for Best Single Drama

Sarah Niles as DCI Jill Conroy

Sarah Niles is starring in Viewpoint. Picture: Getty Images

Sarah Niles has appeared mainly in theatre productions and also played Reba Parkinson in the BBC’s Beautiful People opposite Olivia Coleman.

She has also had roles in Catastrophe, Rocks and I May Destroy You.

Shannon Murray as DC Hayley Jones

Shannon Murray is an actress, broadcaster, writer and disability activist.

She is also the daughter of Frank Murray who was the manager of The Pogues and Thin Lizzy.

After being left paralysed from the waist down during a diving accident when she was 14-years-old, the star went on to win the first ever search for a disabled model.

Shannon has appeared in Holby City, Casualty, and the BBC Doctor Who spinoff series Class.[6]

She also played Sarah-Jane Spilsbury in EastEnders and has had roles in Silent Witness and Get Even.

Who else is in the Viewpoint cast?

Other actors include Marcus Garvey and Carlyss Peer.