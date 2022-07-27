Jaime Winstone to play young Peggy Mitchell in special Eastenders flashback episode

Jaime Winston will play a young Peggy in the special episode. Picture: BBC/Jack Barns/Kieran McCarron/Alamy

Eastenders are working on a special flashback episode which takes place in the 1970s.

Jaime Winston will star as a young Peggy Mitchell in an Eastenders flashback episode set in the 1970s.

The BBC soap has confirmed that it's filming scenes for a very special episode centered around the Mitchell family.

The legendary character was played by the late Dame Barbara Windsor from 1991 until 2016, and Jaime previously played the role in BBC biopic Babs.

"It’s been such an honour to step into Peggy Mitchell’s shoes for the first time, and into Barbara’s shoes for the second time," Jaime said. "There’s certainly a healthy amount of pressure when you’re taking on such an iconic role - I thoroughly enjoyed it.

The special episode will be set in 1979. Picture: BBC

"Playing this role has really cemented my love and admiration for Barbara as I got to bookend my journey by playing Peggy Mitchell – I hope I’ve done her justice and I’ve loved every minute of it, I can’t wait for everyone to see the episode."

Never before seen characters will also make their debut in the episode, including Peggy’s husband Eric (played by George Russo), Billy Mitchell’s older brother, Charlie (Charlie Heptinstall) and Billy and Charlie’s father, Stephen (Dean Roberts).

The episode will be set in the winter of 1979, with Peggy looking after her boys will struggling to keep her marriage on track.

Dame Barbara Windsor sadly passed away in 2020. Picture: Getty

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said of the upcoming episode: "We’re delighted to be welcoming an incredible cast of actors to set for this special flashback episode, including the luminous Jaime Winstone as a young Peggy Mitchell.

"Focussed on the Mitchell family, audiences will embark on a rollercoaster journey to the East End of London in 1979 where they’ll delve into the family’s past, seeing much-loved and iconic characters, as well as meeting characters from the show’s history that have never been seen on screen before. There are twists, turns and secrets revealed.

"After all, trouble is never too far away where The Mitchells are concerned!"