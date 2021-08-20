Jake and Liberty quit Love Island three days before the final

20 August 2021, 09:41 | Updated: 20 August 2021, 10:43

Liberty and Jake have left the Love Island villa
Liberty and Jake have left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have left the Love Island villa just three days before the final.

Jake and Liberty have quit Love Island just days before the final after calling time on their relationship in last night's episode.

As reported by the Mail Online, the pair, who have been coupled up since day one in the villa, gathered their fellow contestants by the fire pit to inform them of their decision.

A source told the publication: "It was a really tough decision for the couple to make, but it felt like the right thing to do.

"They'd given it their all on camera and wanted to let their friends in other couples have a chance at winning.

'Jiberty' had been coupled up since episode one
'Jiberty' had been coupled up since episode one. Picture: ITV

"Saying goodbye was emotional for all the Islanders, as they've become so close, like family, but it won't be long before they're all reunited.

"It's not 100 per cent over for Jake and Liberty, there are still a lot of feelings involved, so who knows what will happen on the future."

Jake, 24, and Liberty, 21, went official four weeks ago - but they have experienced a rocky patch in recent episodes.

On Thursday night's episode, Liberty ended things with Jake, telling Faye: 'I've just got to be true to myself and I can't do this.

"It's nothing against Jake and it's nothing against me but I can just tell that I'm giving him the ick over little things like being messy and I would rather walk out being me.

Liberty told Faye about her doubts on Thursday night's episode
Liberty told Faye about her doubts on Thursday night's episode. Picture: ITV

"If I'm going someone 100 per cent energy and I'm not getting it in return then I'd rather walk out here Faye with my head held high knowing I stayed true to myself the whole way through.

"Even though I didn't find love, I found self-love and I wouldn't change myself for anyone, and I'm not saying Jake isn't a genuine guy but he's just not right for me."

