Who is Strictly Come Dancing star Jason Bell? Age, job, family, children revealed

Jason Bell is competing on Strictly. Picture: BBC/Getty Images

How old is Jason Bell and is he married? Here's what we know about the Strictly star...

Jason Bell was revealed as one of the first celebrities joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up.

Alongside Max George and Caroline Quentin, he revealed the news on an episode on The One Show in August.

He said at the time: “Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating. Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan.

“My 6 year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

But while he is a huge star in the US, let’s get to know him a little more here in the UK…

How old is Jason Bell?

Jason Bell is a 42-year-old former professional American football player who was in the National Football League (NFL).

What is Jason Bell’s job?

Jason has previously played for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Giants.

He started playing college football at the University of California where he accepted a football scholarship before signing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2001.

He then moved on to the Houston Texans where he received the Ed Block Courage Award at the end of the year, before finishing his career with the New York Giants.

Jason Bell shares a daughter with ex Nadine Coyle. Picture: Getty Images

Unfortunately, he had to retire in 2008 after undergoing back surgery and is now a TV commentator and presenter.

Is Jason Bell married and does he have children?

Jason is not married, but he was in a long-term relationship Girls Aloud after they started dating in 2008.

The pair welcomed their daughter Anaiya Bell in 2014, before getting engaged in the same year.

Nadine moved back to Northern Ireland in 2016 while Jason spent most of his time in the US.

They split in September 2019 after ten years together.

Jason was previously married to a primary school teacher named Kimberly in 2003 before filing for divorce in April 2007.

