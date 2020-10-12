Who is Strictly's JJ Chalmers, how old is he and how did he get his injuries?
12 October 2020, 16:19
JJ Chalmers is in the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 - here's your need-to-know on him.
Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens, with a brand-new set of celebrities competing to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's line-up will be competing in line with a stringent new set of rules - and there will be a reduced number of episodes and limited crew working backstage.
Read more: How long will Strictly Come Dancing 2020 be on for?
The ‘chemistry circle’ - which is used to pair professionals and celebs - will also be scrapped, along with group dances and live musical performances from big name acts.
One of those competing under the new guidelines is JJ Chalmers - here's your need-to-know on him.
View this post on Instagram
10 years ago, I was preparing to join 42 Cdo #RoyalMarines, to start ramping up training to deploy to Afghanistan. . Somehow, now I’m about to start training, ready to join the cast of #Strictly. . What a decade, eh?! . . . . . . . . . . . #StrictlyComeDancing #BeyondInjury #veterans #Dance #rediculousness @royalmarines @royalmarinesreserve @bbcstrictly @bbcone @royalnavy @helpforheroes @weareinvictusgames
Who is JJ Chalmers? What's his age and background?
JJ Chalmers, 33, is a TV presenter, public speaker and Invictus Games medallist from Scotland.
He has presented Channel 4's National Paralympic Day, as well as the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha.
In, 2016 he took up the role of co-commentator of the Lord Mayor's Show on BBC One - and has also presented some sorts segments on BBC News since 2017.
Read more: How to apply for Strictly Come Dancing studio audience tickets 2020
View this post on Instagram
A few years ago, when I was first getting into telly, I sat watching the #CityGames with my granny and said to her ‘I want to work on this one day.’ . Sadly she passed away earlier this year, but today I’ve done it. . So this ones for you Mary Chalmers! . . . . . . . . #LivingTheDream #GNCG2019 #greatrun #greatnorthrun #bbcsport #athletics
How did JJ Chalmers get his injuries?
JJ was injured in Afghanistan in 2011 while serving as a Royal Marine.
He sustained facial injuries, lost two fingers and his right elbow disintegrated.
Does JJ Chalmers have a girlfriend or wife?
JJ is married to a woman named Kornelia, and they share one daughter.
Who is in the Strictly 2020 cast?
The confirmed cast are as follows:
- EastEnders star Maisie Smith
- Actress Caroline Quentin,
- Sportsman Jason Bell
- The Wanted's Max George
- GMB's Ranvir Singh
- Boxer Nicola Adams
- Comedian Bill Bailey
- TV presenter JJ Chalmers
- Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing
- Former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith
- Popstar HRVY
