Who is Strictly's JJ Chalmers, how old is he and how did he get his injuries?

JJ Chalmers is in the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 - here's your need-to-know on him.

Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens, with a brand-new set of celebrities competing to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's line-up will be competing in line with a stringent new set of rules - and there will be a reduced number of episodes and limited crew working backstage.

The ‘chemistry circle’ - which is used to pair professionals and celebs - will also be scrapped, along with group dances and live musical performances from big name acts.

One of those competing under the new guidelines is JJ Chalmers - here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is JJ Chalmers? What's his age and background?

JJ Chalmers, 33, is a TV presenter, public speaker and Invictus Games medallist from Scotland.

He has presented Channel 4's National Paralympic Day, as well as the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha.

In, 2016 he took up the role of co-commentator of the Lord Mayor's Show on BBC One - and has also presented some sorts segments on BBC News since 2017.

How did JJ Chalmers get his injuries?

JJ was injured in Afghanistan in 2011 while serving as a Royal Marine.

He sustained facial injuries, lost two fingers and his right elbow disintegrated.

Does JJ Chalmers have a girlfriend or wife?

JJ is married to a woman named Kornelia, and they share one daughter.

Who is in the Strictly 2020 cast?

The confirmed cast are as follows:

- EastEnders star Maisie Smith

- Actress Caroline Quentin,

- Sportsman Jason Bell

- The Wanted's Max George

- GMB's Ranvir Singh

- Boxer Nicola Adams

- Comedian Bill Bailey

- TV presenter JJ Chalmers

- Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing

- Former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith

- Popstar HRVY

