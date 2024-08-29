Jeff Goldblum breaks silence on those James Bond rumours
29 August 2024, 20:30
Jeff Goldblum joined Heart's Pandora Christie to chat about his new Netflix series Kaos and touch on whether he'd ever play James Bond.
Hollywood legend Jeff Goldblum has revealed what it's really like to play Greek god Zeus in his highly-anticipated Netflix series Kaos.
Chatting to Pandora, Jeff also discussed his love of TV series Twin Peaks, playing Glastonbury and revealing whether he will be the next James Bond...
The A-list actor also opened up about the one piece of advice he would give to his younger self, as well as the life lessons he wants to pass onto his two young sons.
