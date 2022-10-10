Jeremy Clarkson stunned as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant breaks 14-year record

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson was left speechless after a new contestant broke the record for the fastest response in the UK.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson was completely shocked when one contestant broke a record.

Sunday’s episode saw six people compete in the chairs for a chance to win that massive £1million.

But in order to try their luck, they have to take on the 'Fastest Finger First' challenge where they are asked to put four birds in order from the heaviest to the lightest weight.

The options were ostrich, hummingbird, blackbird and chicken - with half the players answering correctly.

Michelle Brook won the Fastest Finger First. Picture: ITV

Unbelievably, contestant Michelle Brook managed to answer the question in just 0.74 seconds.

Jeremy, 62, responded: "I can't believe that, 0.74 seconds, that's less than a second.

"We've established that your fingers work very well, but what about this?" as he said as he pointed to his head.

Michelle replied: "Hopefully the adrenaline will help, we'll see how we go."

Her answer is the fastest ever response on the quiz show, with the previous record being held by Jonathan Pash.

He managed to complete the round in 0.97 seconds back in May 2008.

Michelle Brook won Fastest Finger First with 0.74 seconds. Picture: ITV

But the world record goes to a contestant from the Spanish version of Millionaire.

In 1999, Emilia Busquets answered Fastest Finger First on the Spanish version of the show in an unbelievable 0.06 seconds.

Chris Tarrant was the original host of the Millionaire, presenting the show until 2014.

Jeremy Clarkson took over the job in 2018 and will return for a brand new series in 2023, with ITV looking for new contestants.

If you’d like the chance to sit opposite Jeremy, you could be just 15 questions away from becoming a Millionaire.

You must be of 18 years of age or over by the 6th January 2023 and you must be a British citizen or have the right to reside in the UK.