Jessie J refuses to answer Channing Tatum questions after being probed by This Morning's Ben Shephard

Jessie J shut down Ben Shephard live on GMB. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Jessie J awkwardly shut down Ben Shephard when he tried to interview her about Channing Tatum.

Things got very awkward on This Morning today when Jessie J completely shut down Ben Shephard over a question about boyfriend Channing Tatum.

The singer appeared on the daytime telly show to chat to Ben and co-host Jenni Falconer about tomorrow night’s The Voice Kids finale.

But when the conversation turned to Channing’s stage show Magic Mike, the 31-year-old gave some serious sass.

Starting the conversation, Ben said: “A few months ago they we had a big performance here in the This Morning studio, the Magic Mike, the whole lot turned up.

“I’ve not seen this Jessie... you obviously got to see it recently with Mike [Channing Tatum] himself.”

Read More: Channing Tatum shares gushing tribute to his 'baby' Jessie J on Instagram

To which Jessie replied: “I did.”

Clearly not giving up, Ben continued: “That’s a performance that seems to be quite…”

But Jessie wasn’t having any of it as she cut him off and said: “The opposite of The Voice Kids. I feel like let’s stay focused on The Voice Kids.”

Ben then dragged Jenni into it and asked if she’d been to see the show, with Jenni revealing she’d been invited to a meet and greet.

Ben and Jenny were shut down by Jessie J. Picture: ITV

“Really?” Ben replied. “So it’s a meet and greet? There’s various different ways of performing isn’t there and that’s a very different one.”

Ignoring the presenters completely, Jessie said: “Yes, I mean The Voice Kids is insane and I’ve loved every second of doing it, and I’m so excited for the finale tomorrow.”

Read More: Channing Tatum shocks fans by posting FULLY NAKED picture after losing bet to girlfriend Jessie J

And the moment was picked up by fans of the show, as one wrote on Twitter: “Why was Ben Shepard trying to bring Magic Mike into an interview about The Voice Kids?? So glad @JessieJ said “let’s just focus on the voice”.. so stupid trying to bring her love life into everything 🙄 #ThisMorning.”

Another disagreed: “Jessie J should have answered those questions about Magic Mike. She puts her relationship online therefore people are bound to ask questions! #ThisMorning.”

While Jessie and Channing have kept their romance private since getting together last year, Jessie recently spoke out about it when she was asked what advice she would give herself ten years ago.

"I'd also say cut down on the blusher babes. And take a breath… you're going to get with Channing Tatum in 10 years so keep going!" she said.