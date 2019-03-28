Channing Tatum shares gushing tribute to his 'baby' Jessie J on Instagram

Channing Tatum shared an adorable tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Channing Tatum wishes his girlfriend Jessie J a very public happy birthday

Step Up star Channing Tatum has delighted fans by posting a rare public display of affection to his girlfriend Jessie J on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of her for her birthday, she said: "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire.

"You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

Fans were quick to express their excitement at the message, with one writing: "What a beautiful message".

Another added: "This makes me so happy".

And a third wrote: "This is so lovely. She is such an amazing woman so naturally beautifull and also a lovely genuine person with a big heart and true to herself. So happy you found eachother you are both very lucky ❤".

Channing and Jessie got together soon after he split from wife-of-10-years Jenna Dewan.

The pair, who met on the set of Step Up in 2006, announced their separation on Instagram, writing: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

