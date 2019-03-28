Coleen Nolan accidentally ‘reveals’ the sex of Stacey Solomon’s baby

Coleen Nolan may have just revealed Stacey Solomon's baby's sex. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan appears to revealed Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are having a baby girl.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announced they were expecting their first baby together earlier this year, and we may now know the gender of the little one.

Stacey’s Loose Women co-star Coleen Nolan appears to have revealed the baby is a girl in a recent interview.

Speaking to Hello!, Coleen made the mistake of repeatedly referring to the baby as “she”.

The TV star said: “Any excuse to have a party, and any excuse where there's a baby involved.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon announced their pregnancy earlier this year. Picture: Instgram/Joe Swash

"She... That child is going to have so many aunties she won't know what to do with herself."

Of course, this could simply be an honest mistake if Coleen is in fact not aware of the baby’s gender.

Stacey and Joe are yet to reveal the gender to their fans, however, Stacey has previously said she is “curious” about having a girl.

The X Factor star is already mum to Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 6.

Speaking about having a girl on Lorraine, Stacey said: "I definitely am interested, you have that curiosity about having a girl but we are just happy to be happens.

"Please god everything goes well, no matter if it’s a boy or a girl we'll be over the moon.”