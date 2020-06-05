Who was Joe Swash's partner on Dancing On Ice?

5 June 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 5 June 2020, 20:01

Joe Swash changed partners during Dancing On Ice
Joe Swash changed partners during Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who did Joe Swash partner up with on Dancing On Ice? Why did he change partners? And what happened with Alex Murphy?

Joe Swash became the 2020 Dancing On Ice champion after he beat favourite Perri Kiely in a spectacular final.

The former EastEnders star’s Joe’s road to victory wasn’t easy as he had to change his pro partners half way through.

But who was Joe’s original skating partner and who did he win the series with?

Who was Joe Swash’s Dancing On Ice partner?

At the start of the series, Joe Swash originally took to the ice with skating partner Alexandra Schauman.

Joe Swash was originally partnered with Alexandra Schauman
Joe Swash was originally partnered with Alexandra Schauman. Picture: PA Images

Unfortunately, Alexandra was forced to drop out of the show earlier in the series after she suffered a painful fall during rehearsals.

She later revealed she had suffered a shoulder dislocation and while she later returned to the ice for group dances, she didn’t continue as Joe’s partner.

Speaking at the time, Alexandra said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken to have to announce that I’m not able to perform with @realjoeswashy this Sunday due to an injury that I endured after a freak fall.”

The pro later said: “I have missed skating with him terribly this week, he always puts such a big smile on my face.”

Who replaced Alexandra as Joe Swash’s skating partner?

Following the accident, Alex Murphy stepped up to continue teaching Stacey Solomon’s boyfriend.

She had originally skated with Michael Barrymore, but he quit the series before it had even begun after breaking his wrist during training.

Alex stayed with Joe right up to his big win in January.

What happened with Joe Swash and his Dancing On Ice partner Alex Murphy?

After the final, Alex and Joe were photographed leaving a hotel together while walking hand-in-hand.

But Joe explained this was "totally innocent" as he told The Mirror: "The whole cast stay in the same hotel after the after party, and in the morning we had to get up for This Morning.

"We were going from reception to the car, people are always going to try to insinuate things, but it was totally innocent."

